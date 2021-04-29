Going on or off oral birth control pills is a personal choice—one that people make for a variety of reasons that are certainly not of anyone else’s business! Not to mention, there are many options available for birth control, each with their own unique formulas that influence the body and hormones in a variety of ways. And of course, our bodies themselves are highly individualized and may be influenced by said changes in birth control vastly different.

This is why I find it challenging to write about skin and hair changes within the context of hormonal birth control. What one person experiences will not hold true for the rest: There are simply too many variables.

That being said, there are some similar concerns I tend to get asked about more than others. Most notably? Acne flare ups and hair loss.