You should prioritize a good snooze all year long—for the sake of overall health and immunity—but especially if you're feeling icky. Have you ever gotten sick after a weekend of late nights? That’s not a coincidence.

Beyond anecdotal evidence, research demonstrates why you should put sleep first, too—this study1 , for example, worked with 153 male and female participants and found that those with shorter sleep duration in the weeks leading up to exposure to a rhinovirus (a fancy word for a cold) were less likely to be resistant to the illness.

Translation: The less you sleep (especially if it’s less than seven hours a night, the study reads), the more likely you are to catch a common cold (and increase your risk for cardiovascular illness, we might add).

There’s no one universal technique to maintain a consistent snooze schedule, but these 15 better sleep tips will certainly put you on the right track, as will these sleep aids.