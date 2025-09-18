This is another common question for girls. Mention that relationships begin in all different ways. Help her see the beneﬁt in spending time with people who make her happy and who make her feel relaxed and conﬁdent. Sometimes, girls focus on crushes who don't have the same feelings or who are interested in other people. Encourage your daughter to really pay attention in these moments, noticing whether certain crushes and relationships actually make her happy. Explain that you can't always choose the way you feel or who you are attracted to, but you always have the ability to change your focus to the people you feel comfortable around and who value you.