3 Transformative Ways To Unlock Joy & Embrace Authenticity
Jessica Zweig, bestselling author and women's community leader, believes the path to authenticity and personal power lies in embracing both light and dark. She believes that living authentically isn’t about chasing perfection or ignoring difficult emotions—it’s about learning to hold space for joy, processing suppressed feelings, and taking full responsibility for our lives.
In the recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, she offers a powerful guide to finding your power and stepping into the most aligned version of yourself.
Cultivate joy as a daily practice
Jessica describes joy as the most potent and defiant form of power. Unlike happiness, which is fleeting, joy is a deep state of alignment that creates magnetism and flow. For Jessica, this realization came during a transformational trip to Egypt, where she recognized she had lost touch with life’s simple pleasures in her pursuit of success. She now sees joy as a birthright and a gateway to alignment. “When we’re joyful, we release energetic blocks and become magnetic,” she explains.
“When we’re joyful, we release energetic blocks and become magnetic”
How to cultivate joy daily:
- Practice gratitude: Shift your perspective from I have to I get to. This simple reframing helps you see opportunities rather than obligations.
- Embrace small moments: From a walk in nature to the warmth of morning light or laughter with loved ones, pay attention to what makes you feel alive.
- Activate your heart space: Engage in activities like dancing, listening to music, or creating art to connect with the electromagnetic energy of your heart—an incredible force that can amplify joy.
Jessica explains that when we choose joy, we align with our true selves and open the door to deeper connections and purpose.
Releasing suppressed emotions
Society often conditions us to avoid emotions like anger, fear, and grief, but Jessica reminds women that these “dark feminine” aspects hold sacred power. “We find our light in the dark,” she shares, emphasizing that facing these emotions is essential for healing.
“We find our light in the dark”
Unprocessed feelings don’t just disappear—they manifest in our bodies, minds, and spirits. Releasing them can free us from the emotional weight we carry.
Jessica’s favorite practices to release emotions:
- Check-in with yourself: Throughout your day, pause to notice how you’re feeling. Awareness is the first step to letting emotions move through you.
- Move your body: Activities like boxing, running, or even a quick set of squats can shift stuck energy.
- Try grounding exercises: Jessica recommends standing barefoot and pressing your body into a wall, pushing against it with intention. Repeat three times to recalibrate your nervous system.
By embracing and honoring these suppressed emotions, you create space for healing and transformation.
Take radical responsibility
Jessica believes that true personal growth requires radical responsibility. This means owning your experiences—not with blame or shame but with curiosity and compassion.
How to practice radical responsibility:
- Reframe your perspective: Recognize that everything you’ve experienced has shaped you into the person you are today.
- Seek support: Therapy, coaching, and trusted friendships can help you process difficult emotions and gain clarity on your role in life’s lessons.
- Balance light and dark: Facing your shadows doesn’t mean getting stuck there. Jessica encourages moving through the darkness to reach greater joy and self-awareness.
Taking responsibility allows you to reclaim your power and approach life with greater intention and authenticity.
The takeaway
Jessica reminds us that authenticity comes from embracing all parts of ourselves—the light and the dark, the joyful and the challenging. “You’ve been given both your gifts and your darkness for your highest evolution,” she says.
By finding joy, releasing suppressed emotions, and taking responsibility, you step into your power and connect with your truest self. The journey may not be easy, but it’s where transformation happens—and where you become the radiant, magnetic person you were always meant to be.
