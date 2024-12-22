3 Transformative Ways To Unlock Joy & Embrace Authenticity

Jessica describes joy as the most potent and defiant form of power. Unlike happiness, which is fleeting, joy is a deep state of alignment that creates magnetism and flow. For Jessica, this realization came during a transformational trip to Egypt, where she recognized she had lost touch with life’s simple pleasures in her pursuit of success. She now sees joy as a birthright and a gateway to alignment. “When we’re joyful, we release energetic blocks and become magnetic,” she explains.