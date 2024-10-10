2 Beliefs That Prevent Us From Working Through Big Emotions

What happens when you suppress anger? You may look less angry, cracking one of those stiff, tight-lipped, "everything's just peachy" smiles, but at the level of the brain, we see the emotion itself gets more intense! There is greater activation in the emotion centers of the brain and in physiology. Your heart rate and blood pressure get even higher than they already were. Suppression is the equivalent of taking a soda can and shaking it up. Everything looks the same until you pop the top, and it squirts up your nose. No wonder it eventually makes you more likely to explode in a way that has onlookers wondering when you're due for your next psychiatric appointment.