Island Wisdom is a guide to the principles and philosophies that have helped Hawaiians live meaningful lives for centuries upon centuries, ever since Ancient Hawaiians sailed to the islands from the South Pacific nearly two thousand years ago. But it’s also a call to action.

Sadly, Hawaiians have endured decades of cultural oppression and appropriation (especially in the West), and Hawai‘i is currently facing so much overtourism that both the locals and the land are suffering. We hope that reading the book will help people understand what Hawai‘i is truly about, so they’ll know how to respect the culture when visiting—and understand why doing so is more crucial than ever before.

That said, you don’t *need* to visit Hawai‘i to put these principles to use in your life. As you’ll discover in the book, they cover universal themes that you can apply to your life wherever you are. And as it happens, many of these lessons are especially relevant right now during these confusing, rudderless, emerging-from-a-global-pandemic times, when we’re all just trying to figure out where to go from here.

With that in mind, read on for three traditional Hawaiian philosophies that will help you find meaning when everything around you feels especially unhinged.