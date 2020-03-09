A Supplement That Ticks All My Boxes — From Healthy Joints To Glowing Skin

Confession time: Until recently, I was an mbg editor who didn't regularly take supplements. I was all for them in theory, but in practice, I'd never found one that helped enough to motivate me to take it every day.

This year, though, a combination of things made me want to give supplementation another go: For starters, I'd been nursing a cold for most of the fall and winter after going years as "the one who never gets sick." My energy levels had also taken a beating: I've never been a morning person, but getting out of bed for early workouts started to feel next to impossible. Aches and stiffness seemed to be staying around for longer. After workouts, my legs would get so tight that even sitting in a chair at my desk for the day was uncomfortable. I'm a runner and am hoping to take on some more challenging races soon, but these little things were adding up to make it tough to progress with my training.