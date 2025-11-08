These are "pretty big roles," Michels says, "because lots of things in your body can act as free radicals or toxins—but glutathione is part of a central system that keeps it all in balance."* Because glutathione can be synthesized by your body, it can be readily renewed, he says. Though, there are many factors that can affect the body's ability to produce glutathione—including diet, lifestyle habits, and even age. (Read more about maintaining sufficient levels here.)