Yes, GLP-1s Are Changing What Food People Buy — Here's What's On The List
GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have surged in use over the last five years for their role in support weight loss. They do so by mimicking a naturally occurring gut hormone (called GLP-1) that acts on the brain to regulate appetite and blood sugar levels1. Along with reducing hunger, these medications can also quiet the “food noise” that drives cravings (meaning someone who once reached for something sugary after dinner may no longer feel the same pull).
But just how much do GLP-1s actually influence what people eat? A study published in JAMA Network Open2 analyzed nearly 2 million food purchases to see how GLP-1s impact the types of food people are adding to their shopping carts. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The goal of this study was to understand whether starting a GLP-1 medication actually changes the types of foods people buy (not just how much they eat).
They looked at purchasing data from 1,177 adults in Denmark, including 293 people who had just started a GLP-1 medication and 88 individuals who hadn’t. Using receipt data collected between 2019 and 2022, the team tracked what people were buying in the year before and after starting the medication.
In total, that added up to nearly 2 million food purchases (!).
What changed after starting GLP-1s
After starting a GLP-1, participants’ grocery carts looked a little different.
On average, the foods they purchased were slightly lower in calories, sugar, carbohydrates, and saturated fat, and a bit higher in protein. Researchers also saw a shift away from ultra-processed foods toward more minimally processed options.
However, purchasing habits of those who didn't start a GLP-1 shifted in the opposite direction. They started to choose foods with slight more sugar, carbohydrates, and calories over that same time period.
This side-by-side comparison makes it more likely that the improvements seen in the GLP-1 group are connected to the medication.
Results were modest but meaningful
While the trends are encouraging, the researchers are careful to note that the changes are modest at the individual level. For example, the decrease of 2.1 calories or 0.6 grams of sugar per 100 grams of food the results showed, isn’t the same as swapping a soda for water or cutting desserts entirely.
Rather, it indicates smaller more repeated healthy purchases (possibly like choosing whole-grain bread over white bread).
Why this matters
These findings align with previous research on how GLP-1s affect food preferences.
A 2017 randomized controlled trial3 found that once-weekly semaglutide led to a 24% reduction in total daily energy intake, along with less hunger, fewer food cravings, and a lower preference for high-fat foods. More recent research from 20254 found that oral semaglutide was associated with decreased cravings for sweets, chocolate, and starchy foods (with carbohydrates showing the largest decrease among nutrients).
All of this research aligns with what many people report anecdotally (less “food noise,” fewer intense cravings, and a decreased pull toward certain indulgent foods).
RELATED READ: These Foods Help Naturally Boost GLP-1 Levels
Habits that support GLP-1 use
GLP-1 medications can be a helpful tool, but they work best when paired with mindful lifestyle choices. Because appetite is often suppressed, it’s easy to fall short on protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients. Working with a practitioner can help you plan meals and snacks5 that keep your nutrition on track while still supporting weight management.
- Prioritizing protein and fiber: Focus on nutrient-dense foods like beans, lentils, Greek yogurt, eggs, and whole grains to stay full and support muscle and gut health.
- Managing side effects: Mild nausea or reduced appetite is common early on. Small, frequent meals or lighter, easy-to-digest options can help.
- Incorporating strength training: Resistance exercises preserve lean mass and help your body composition stay balanced, even as total calories decrease.
The takeaway
GLP-1s are absolutely shifting the way people buy and eat foods, and it seems to be in a positive direction.
However, because GLP-1 medications suppress appetite, every bite counts more. That might mean focusing on protein-rich foods, ensuring adequate micronutrient intake with high-fiber options, and incorporating resistance training to preserve muscle mass.