GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have surged in use over the last five years for their role in support weight loss. They do so by mimicking a naturally occurring gut hormone (called GLP-1) that acts on the brain to regulate appetite and blood sugar levels1 . Along with reducing hunger, these medications can also quiet the “food noise” that drives cravings (meaning someone who once reached for something sugary after dinner may no longer feel the same pull).