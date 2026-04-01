The Smarter Way To Structure Your Workout, According To Trainers

In one study, published in Frontiers in Physiology, people were split into two groups—one that completed a workout routine with only compound exercises and one that did only isolation exercises. Both groups did the routines three days a week for eight weeks and performed the same total work volume, or reps multiplied by sets and load. While both groups improved their strength, the people who did compound movements improved their strength to a greater extent1 , meaning their workouts were more efficient.