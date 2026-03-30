As An RD, These Are The 5 Foods I Always Keep In My Fridge
While I love testing a new recipe, I’m ultimately a creature of habit when it comes to what I eat day to day. Having a few go-to staples stocked at all times makes it so much easier to throw together balanced meals and snacks (without overthinking it).
Here’s what you’ll always find in my fridge.
Greek yogurt
I always buy a big tub of Greek yogurt each week. It's a breakfast must for me. It's high-protein (17 grams in ¾ cup), creamy, and incredibly versatile.
I use it in my overnight oats, stir it into breakfast bowls (with this protein powder), and even add it to marinades when I want something to tenderize chicken or add a tangy richness.
The beauty of Greek yogurt is that it works in so many contexts. Whether I'm looking for a protein boost at breakfast or need a creamy element in a savory dish, it never disappoints.
Apples
Apples have always been one of my favorite fruits.
I have one as a snack nearly every day, usually with a slice of sharp cheddar cheese. It's the kind of snack that requires zero prep, travels well, and actually keeps me satisfied until my next meal.
I tend to rotate between Honeycrisp, Opal Sweet, and Granny Smith depending on what looks good at the store. But honestly, any (unbruised) apple will do.
Eggs
I always have a dozen eggs in my fridge. They're one of those foods I lean on constantly, especially when I realize I'm running low on protein for lunch or want to do some last-minute baking.
Eggs are affordable, nutrient-dense, and endlessly versatile. I'll scramble them for a quick lunch, fry one to top a grain bowl, or hard-boil a batch at the beginning of the week for easy grab-and-go snacks. And when a baking craving strikes, I never have to run to the store.
RELATED READ: The Secret To Making Perfect Scrambled Eggs Every Time
Canned salmon
Canned sockeye salmon is one of my favorite easy protein sources for a salad. I always have a few cans on hand. And instead of keeping them in my pantry, I keep them chilled in the fridge so they're ready to use at a moment's notice.
So when lunchtime rolls around and I need something quick, I can open a can, flake the salmon over some greens, and have a high-protein meal in minutes. Sockeye salmon (which has always been my favorite) specifically has a rich flavor and beautiful color that makes even a simple salad feel a bit more special.
It's also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which is a nice bonus when you're trying to get more healthy fats into your diet without a lot of effort.
Dates
When I want something sweet that actually keeps me full, I always reach for medjool dates with peanut butter.
Dates provide quick-digesting carbs (and a bit of fiber!) for energy, while peanut butter adds a mix of protein and fat to help keep me satisfied.
I especially love this combo before a workout, as it gives me a noticeable energy boost without feeling too heavy. Or, I have it for dessert with a dark chocolate chip stuffed inside.
RELATED READ: Creative Ways To Use Peanut Butter (That Aren't PB & Js)
The takeaway
No No matter if you're a creative chef or a habitual eater like me, it's always a smart idea to have a handful of staples on hand.