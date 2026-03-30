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Functional Food

As An RD, These Are The 5 Foods I Always Keep In My Fridge

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
March 30, 2026
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Image by Drazen Zigic / iStock
March 30, 2026

While I love testing a new recipe, I’m ultimately a creature of habit when it comes to what I eat day to day. Having a few go-to staples stocked at all times makes it so much easier to throw together balanced meals and snacks (without overthinking it).

Here’s what you’ll always find in my fridge.

1.

Greek yogurt

I always buy a big tub of Greek yogurt each week. It's a breakfast must for me. It's high-protein (17 grams in ¾ cup), creamy, and incredibly versatile.

I use it in my overnight oats, stir it into breakfast bowls (with this protein powder), and even add it to marinades when I want something to tenderize chicken or add a tangy richness.

The beauty of Greek yogurt is that it works in so many contexts. Whether I'm looking for a protein boost at breakfast or need a creamy element in a savory dish, it never disappoints.

2.

Apples

Apples have always been one of my favorite fruits.

I have one as a snack nearly every day, usually with a slice of sharp cheddar cheese. It's the kind of snack that requires zero prep, travels well, and actually keeps me satisfied until my next meal.

I tend to rotate between Honeycrisp, Opal Sweet, and Granny Smith depending on what looks good at the store. But honestly, any (unbruised) apple will do.

3.

Eggs

I always have a dozen eggs in my fridge. They're one of those foods I lean on constantly, especially when I realize I'm running low on protein for lunch or want to do some last-minute baking.

Eggs are affordable, nutrient-dense, and endlessly versatile. I'll scramble them for a quick lunch, fry one to top a grain bowl, or hard-boil a batch at the beginning of the week for easy grab-and-go snacks. And when a baking craving strikes, I never have to run to the store.

RELATED READ: The Secret To Making Perfect Scrambled Eggs Every Time

4.

Canned salmon

Canned sockeye salmon is one of my favorite easy protein sources for a salad. I always have a few cans on hand. And instead of keeping them in my pantry, I keep them chilled in the fridge so they're ready to use at a moment's notice.

So when lunchtime rolls around and I need something quick, I can open a can, flake the salmon over some greens, and have a high-protein meal in minutes. Sockeye salmon (which has always been my favorite) specifically has a rich flavor and beautiful color that makes even a simple salad feel a bit more special.

It's also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which is a nice bonus when you're trying to get more healthy fats into your diet without a lot of effort.

5.

Dates

When I want something sweet that actually keeps me full, I always reach for medjool dates with peanut butter.

Dates provide quick-digesting carbs (and a bit of fiber!) for energy, while peanut butter adds a mix of protein and fat to help keep me satisfied.

I especially love this combo before a workout, as it gives me a noticeable energy boost without feeling too heavy. Or, I have it for dessert with a dark chocolate chip stuffed inside.

RELATED READ: Creative Ways To Use Peanut Butter (That Aren't PB & Js)

The takeaway

No No matter if you're a creative chef or a habitual eater like me, it's always a smart idea to have a handful of staples on hand.