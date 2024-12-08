Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Omega-3s Are The Missing Ingredient Of Your Anti-Inflammatory Skin Care Routine

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 08, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master's in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by alvarez / istock
December 08, 2024

Whenever we have red, itchy, dry, or inflamed skin, we often reach for various cleansers, lotions, serums, and other concoctions to help calm things down. While these topicals can be very effective (here's what we recommend to get rid of redness on the face at home), certain nutrients you consume also protect the skin. 

One nutrient that 90% of Americans1 aren't getting enough of daily is omega-3s. These fatty acids are most known for their role in heart health, but their anti-inflammatory effects extend to the skin as well. 

If you want to add even more skin-loving steps to your routine, here's why it should be more omega-3s.

Reduced redness & inflammation

Everything from pollution to sleeping poorly, alcohol intake, smoking, and gut microbiome imbalances can lead to skin inflammation. 

Omega-3s, especially EPA (a type of omega-3 found in fish oil), help reduce the production of inflammatory molecules like prostaglandins and cytokines. 

In fact, one comprehensive review of 38 studies found that omega-3 supplements 2can calm irritated skin and reduce redness and swelling in inflammatory skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and acne.

Enhanced skin barrier function 

The skin barrier is the protective, outermost part of the skin. Maintaining a healthy skin barrier is of vital importance when it comes to achieving hydrated, plump, and even-toned skin. 

Being deficient in essential fatty acids (like omega-3s) leads to dry, peeling, and flabby skin that gets easily irritated.

Omega-3 fats appear to strengthen skin barrier function, protecting the skin from irritants, sealing in moisture, and smoothing uneven texture. 

One study found that participants with psoriasis who combined omega-3 supplements with topicals3 had improved overall skin health and appearance compared to those who only used the topical treatment.

Protection from UV rays 

Overexposure to the sun's UV rays is damaging to the skin and leads to inflammation and premature aging

Research shows that omega-s can help resolve this sun-related inflammation in addition to protecting against UV-related skin issues like a weakened immune response and sensitivity to sunlight. 

How to get more omega-3s

You can increase your omega-3 intake from both foods and supplements. Choose foods like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, and sardines), flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts to add to your weekly—even daily—menu. 

Supplements are an easy way to get a therapeutic amount of omega-3s daily (without eating an entire fish).

A therapeutic dose (that produces the benefits like the ones we just listed) typically ranges from 1,000 to 4,000 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA.

Here's our detailed list of the best omega-3 supplements

The takeaway

If you want to improve the tone, texture, and appearance of your skin, then getting more omega-3s (through food or supplements) should be a no-brainer. Not to mention, these essential fats also support healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, vision, memory, and mental well-being. It's a win all around.

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

