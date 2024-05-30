Advertisement
A Fiber Supplement May Be Exactly What Your GI Tract Needs To Run Like Clockwork
Having a predictable poop schedule feels like the pinnacle of wellness. It’s a sign that you’re efficiently digesting and absorbing nutrients, that your gut microbiome is flourishing, and that your body is getting rid of the waste and toxins it needs too.
Many functional medicine experts agree that going number two 1-3 times per day is an ideal range for most people. And if you’re either more, or less than that, it’s a solid sign your gut could use a little extra attention.
Fiber is the best place to start—as both scenarios can be corrected by upping your intake of this beneficial carb.
Why focus on fiber
That’s because fiber adds bulk to the stool (giving it more volume) and improves gut transit time (aka how long it takes for the waste to move through your system).*
Not getting enough fiber may lead to smaller, harder stools—especially if you’re dehydrated—and more straining during the times you're actually trying to go.
And about 95% of all adults in the U.S.1 aren’t getting enough fiber. Overall, you should be aiming for between 25 grams and 38 grams of fiber per day, which means eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.
But if you’re looking for targeted bathroom support and help reaching your daily fiber count, then a fiber supplement is the way to go.*
Meet mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+
And luckily fiber supplements have greatly evolved over the years (not like dated formulas that contain artificial flavors, aspartame, and synthetic dyes). And mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+ is one of the most unique fiber supplements you can find.
This USDA-certified organic powder provides 6 grams of fiber a serving from guar beans, green kiwi fruit, and mushrooms.
Studies show that supplementing with guar bean was found to help reduce colonic transit2 time and increase both the quality and frequency of poops.* And green kiwifruit was shown to significantly increase daily bowel movements3 in a study published in Nutrition Research.*
Rounding out this formula is the probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis ATCC12264. This probiotic further addresses bloating and gas4.*
While there’s plenty of research supporting the use of these ingredients, what do results look like in real life? Here’s what customers have to say.
Support for long-lasting digestive struggles
“I am so grateful that this product exists!!! I have experienced digestive issues my whole life, and everything has changed since I started using this product. I will never be without it! It's an A+ for me, and I am extremely particular about food, ingredients, and what I put in/on my body. Thank you mbg for being a company with products that I can trust.”*
–Courtney D.
I noticed it working right away
“You should check out the ingredients. This isn’t your average fiber supplement powder. It has prebiotic, probiotic, AND postbiotic support! It’s also USDA organic and WORKS like a charm.”*
–Lise C.
Makes for regular mornings
“I like using the fiber potency powder in my smoothies to help give me my balanced morning mix. It helps to fill me up and keep me regular. If I have not used it in a few days then I can feel the difference!”*
–Suzanne P.
Digestive & appetite support
“I so enjoy using this [supplement], especially if I am overly hungry for no good reason. It helps to not only curb my appetite, but it’s helpful in digestion too!”*
–Elizabeth T.
More regularity & less bloating
“This product has made a real difference in my digestion and regularity. It feels quite gentle but effective because I’m noticeably less bloated and gassy. Another bonus is that I found myself more satiated during the day after taking it. I don’t feel the need to snack as much.”*
–Harper N.
The takeaway
Don’t overlook the power of fiber in keeping you regular. Even just one scoop of a high-quality fiber supplement like mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+ can be an effective way to recalibrate and improve your bathroom schedule.*
