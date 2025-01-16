Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Increase Your Fiber Intake To Reduce Your Risk Of Disabling Dementia

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
January 16, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy
January 16, 2025

For decades, diet culture has told us that carbs are bad. For the record, this is not at all true—carbohydrates are the body’s main source of fuel (glucose) and critical for optimizing function throughout the central nervous, digestive, cardiovascular systems (and more).

One healthy carb, in particular—fiber—is extremely underconsumed by the U.S. population. In fact, a whopping 95% of Americans1 aren’t getting enough of this critical nutrient on a daily basis!

Fiber provides myriad health benefits (like promoting regularity, digestion support, and healthy cardiovascular function, to name a few), but we’re going to focus on a lesser-known cognitive benefit today: reduced dementia risk. 

The link between dietary fiber and dementia risk

In a 21-year Japanese study published by Nutritional Neuroscience, scientists found that increasing dietary fiber intake was inversely associated with disabling dementia risk2

Participants were divided into quartiles based on their daily dietary fiber intake:

  • Q1 consumed 2.2-10.6 grams of fiber per day
  • Q2 consumed 10.7-13.7 grams of fiber per day
  • Q3 consumed 13.8-17.9 grams of fiber per day
  • Q4 consumed 18-65.3 grams of fiber per day

Compared to the lowest quartile (Q1) of daily fiber consumed, the risk reductions of disabling dementia were as follows:

  • Q2: 17% reduced risk
  • Q3: 19% reduced risk
  • Q4: 26% reduced risk

While a combination of both insoluble and soluble fiber are needed to promote whole-body health, the study found that soluble fiber was more effective at reducing dementia risk. 

It’s worth noting that only participants from Q4 were close to the recommended daily dietary fiber intakes for U.S. adults, and some in that range may have still missed the mark. American men need at least 38 grams of daily fiber, while women need at least 25 grams (and more if they’re pregnant or lactating), per the National Academies

In another study published by The American Journal of Medicine in 2022, scientists found that a higher dietary fiber intake improved cognitive function3 in adults over 60, but benefits plateaued at a daily intake of 35 grams.

How to get more fiber in your diet

Getting more fiber in your diet can be challenging. Start by adding high-fiber foods (like whole grains, veggies, fruits, legumes, nuts, and seeds) to each meal to ensure you’re incrementally increasing your dietary fiber intake throughout the day.

For an easy and effective boost, you can also consider adding a serving of fiber powder to your daily routine.

Try one of the high-potency options in mindbodygreen’s best fiber supplements roundup to add up to six grams of dietary fiber to your meals. 

The takeaway

Most of us (9.5 out of 10!) could use more dietary fiber in our diet for gut, heart, and brain health benefits—including reducing dementia risk and improving cognitive function as we age.

Consider adding high-fiber foods and/or a quality fiber supplement to your daily routine to ensure you’re getting ample fiber to support your brain health and longevity.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds

Anne Taylor

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD
Integrative Health

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD

Jason Wachob

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says
Mental Health

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says

Sarah Regan

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds

Anne Taylor

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD
Integrative Health

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD

Jason Wachob

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says
Mental Health

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says

Sarah Regan

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds

Anne Taylor

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD
Integrative Health

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD

Jason Wachob

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says
Mental Health

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Can Supercharge The Mental Health Benefits Of Your Walk
Mental Health

This One Trick Can Supercharge The Mental Health Benefits Of Your Walk

Hannah Frye

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds

Anne Taylor

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD
Integrative Health

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD

Jason Wachob

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says
Mental Health

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Can Supercharge The Mental Health Benefits Of Your Walk
Mental Health

This One Trick Can Supercharge The Mental Health Benefits Of Your Walk

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.