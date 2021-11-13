The One Ingredient This MD Adds To Her Chai For Extra Antioxidants

A standard chai tea latte is a delightful beverage year-round, and it’s particularly craveable in cooler seasons. While the taste is enough to make chai part of your daily routine, the spice mix also boasts a range of health benefits. Just when we thought the drink couldn’t get any better, integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., spilled her go-to swap.

Gandhi likes to take her chai tea up a notch by swapping black tea with the antioxidant-rich matcha. "It's great because you get all the benefits of a spicy, earthy chai latte with all the potent antioxidants from matcha,” she tells mbg.