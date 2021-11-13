 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
The One Ingredient This MD Adds To Her Chai For Extra Antioxidants

The One Ingredient This MD Adds To Her Chai For Extra Antioxidants

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor

Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
The One Ingredient This MD Adds To Her Chai For Extra Antioxidants

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

November 13, 2021 — 0:11 AM

A standard chai tea latte is a delightful beverage year-round, and it’s particularly craveable in cooler seasons. While the taste is enough to make chai part of your daily routine, the spice mix also boasts a range of health benefits. Just when we thought the drink couldn’t get any better, integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., spilled her go-to swap. 

Gandhi likes to take her chai tea up a notch by swapping black tea with the antioxidant-rich matcha. "It's great because you get all the benefits of a spicy, earthy chai latte with all the potent antioxidants from matcha,” she tells mbg. 

Health benefits of matcha chai latte

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Take your functional nutrition expertise to the next level.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Matcha is full of potent free-radical fighting antioxidants, which help to combat oxidative stress. “Matcha also has a lot of catechins, like epigallocatechin-3- gallate (EGCG), which is a super molecule that helps promote a healthy heart and brain,” Gandhi says. It also contains L-theanine, which provides the energy boost of caffeine without the dreaded crash, she adds. 

Cinnamon, cardamom, and chai masala aren’t just there for fluff, either. Cinnamon has been shown to balance blood sugar and control insulin levels, while cardamom regulates blood pressure and digestion, while also supporting the immune system, Gandhi tells us. 

Advertisement

How to make it 

The recipe itself is pretty flexible. You can opt for a pre-made chai masala blend (generally a mix of different spices, such as ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and black pepper), or make your own. If you don’t have a go-to matcha, find our favorite here! And while you can pick whatever type of milk you’d like, Gandhi prefers using macadamia because “it’s lower carb, has no added sugar, and tastes delicious. If I want something creamier or frothier, I'll use oat milk."

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk of your choice
  • 1 scoop matcha green tea
  • freshly grated ginger
  • pinch of cinnamon, cardamom and chai masala
  • 1 tsp Manuka honey (optional)
Advertisement

Method 

  1. Mix all ingredients with milk and bring it to a boil. 
  2. Let it simmer. 
  3. Add honey once it's cooled 
  4. Enjoy in the morning to get your day going! 
Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Super-Flavorful One-Pan Meal Is The Perfect Healthy Weeknight Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
This Super-Flavorful One-Pan Meal Is The Perfect Healthy Weeknight Dinner
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritionist: These Are My 6 All-Time Favorite Foods For Longevity

Simon Hill
I'm A Nutritionist: These Are My 6 All-Time Favorite Foods For Longevity
Personal Growth

Are These Sneaky & Common Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Happiness?

Jason Wachob
Are These Sneaky & Common Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Happiness?
Home

How Long Is Too Long To Keep A Candle Burning? Toxicology Experts Weigh In

Emma Loewe
How Long Is Too Long To Keep A Candle Burning? Toxicology Experts Weigh In
Off-the-Grid

To Stay Healthy, We're Making Our Planet Sick: The Climate Impact Of Health Care

Emma Loewe
To Stay Healthy, We're Making Our Planet Sick: The Climate Impact Of Health Care
Beauty

Are Stressed-Out Skin Care Products The Key To A Glowing Complexion?

Jamie Schneider
Are Stressed-Out Skin Care Products The Key To A Glowing Complexion?
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

A Longevity Specialist's Top Tips For Combating The Winter Blues

Emma Loewe
A Longevity Specialist's Top Tips For Combating The Winter Blues
Personal Growth

What's In Store For You & Your Twin Flame? Here's How To Find Out

Sarah Regan
What's In Store For You & Your Twin Flame? Here's How To Find Out
Love

This Harsh Communication Style Is The No. 1 Predictor Of Divorce

Kelly Gonsalves
This Harsh Communication Style Is The No. 1 Predictor Of Divorce
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: This One Weird Trick Can Help Conquer Anxiety

Daniel Amen, M.D.
I'm A Neuroscientist: This One Weird Trick Can Help Conquer Anxiety
Beauty

The Best Time To Apply Hand Cream Might Not Be When You Think

Jamie Schneider
The Best Time To Apply Hand Cream Might Not Be When You Think
Spirituality

What Soul Searching Really Means & 9 Ways To Do It, From Experts

Sarah Regan
What Soul Searching Really Means & 9 Ways To Do It, From Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/functional-medicine-doctor-matcha-chai-latte-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!