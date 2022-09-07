 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Prepare For An Emotional Yet Insightful Full Moon In Pisces This Month

Prepare For An Emotional Yet Insightful Full Moon In Pisces This Month

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman in blue dress standing on green grass field

Graphic by mbg creative x Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 7, 2022 — 10:15 AM

With every full moon, energy builds up to a culmination of sorts, setting the stage for release and cosmic shifts. This month, we've got a full moon in the sign of spiritual Pisces, and there's a good chance it's going to feel pretty intense. Here's what to know, plus how to work with this full moon.

The astrology behind this full moon.

The full moon peaks at 5:58 a.m. EST on Saturday, September 10. According to astrologer Jennifer Racioppi, it lands in the sign of Pisces (the very last sign of the zodiac wheel), and will be opposite (180 degrees) the sun in Virgo.

"It's a deeply spiritual full moon—it's so introspective," she tells mbg. Racioppi notes that there are other astrological influences at play as well right now too, such as six retrograde planets, and some significant astrological "aspects," or angles, between the planets.

The sun-moon opposition, she says, combines Virgo's ability to return to self, with Pisces' deep reflection and spiritual insight. Plus, the moon is conjunct Neptune, which is Pisces' ruling planet. Basically, that Neptune influence is going to amp up the Piscean themes of spirituality and emotion in the week ahead.

And then, Racioppi says, we have Uranus forming a sextile to the moon, with Uranus being the "Great Awakener," stirring breakthroughs and even disruption. "Uranus is saying, 'Hey, there are new and exciting ways of being here,' she adds. "So expect the unexpected, look for that which isn't obvious, and be creative."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with this energy.

How you decide to honor this Pisces full moon is up to you, whether you opt for a moon circle, a full moon ritual, or even a spiritual bath (which would be great given the moon is in a water sign). That said, Racioppi does note there are some key things to keep in mind as you navigate this lunar event.

"Who you are today isn't who you were yesterday, and nor is it who you'll be tomorrow," she says, "So what do you need to do right now to adapt and grow, into a more spiritually expanded version of yourself?"

As emotions may come in strong during this moon, Racioppi says the focus is on being able to hold your sorrow and your regret, while making powerful decisions on behalf of who you want to become. She recommends doing an exercise to get in touch with your "future self," whether you meditate on it, or journal. Here are some questions she suggests asking yourself:

  • Who is my future self and how are they behaving and/or acting?
  • How is my future self different from who I am right now?
  • Who will I become if I don't make any changes?
  • How do these changes play out?

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(371)
sleep support+

"Lean into the Uranian aspects of letting yourself be your truest self. There's a lot of intuitive answers coming, a lot of breakthroughs—but it's not necessarily time to take action," Racioppi says. "It's time to sit, reflect, review, and rewind. Attune and atone."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

There's nothing like a Pisces full moon to stir up emotions. While this weekend's full moon may feel heavy, it's also an open invitation to lean in, transmute, and ultimately let go.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

An Astrologer-Approved Action Plan For Getting Through This Mercury Retrograde

Sarah Regan
An Astrologer-Approved Action Plan For Getting Through This Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

Want More Love In Your Life? Don't Miss This Gorgeous Pink Crystal

Sarah Regan
Want More Love In Your Life? Don't Miss This Gorgeous Pink Crystal
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Beauty

The Best Beauty Products This Celeb Makeup Artist Is Using Right Now

Alexandra Engler
The Best Beauty Products This Celeb Makeup Artist Is Using Right Now
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye
If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake
Beauty

How This Indigenous Woman Is Building A Better Beauty Community

Alexandra Engler
How This Indigenous Woman Is Building A Better Beauty Community
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

I Ditched My Lash Curler For This Clean, Lengthening Mascara

Jamie Schneider
I Ditched My Lash Curler For This Clean, Lengthening Mascara
Beauty

Yes, "Back To Reality" Breakouts Are A Thing — Here's How To Deal

Hannah Frye
Yes, "Back To Reality" Breakouts Are A Thing — Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Reviewers Call This Beauty Supplement A "Genius Product" For Aging Skin

Jamie Schneider
Reviewers Call This Beauty Supplement A "Genius Product" For Aging Skin
Recovery

This Is The Best Type Of Exercise For Muscle Strength (Nope, Not HIIT)

Emma Loewe
This Is The Best Type Of Exercise For Muscle Strength (Nope, Not HIIT)
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oils To Get A Full Entourage Effect

Jamey Powell
The 7 Best Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oils To Get A Full Entourage Effect
Integrative Health

Reviewers Say This Supplement Helps Them Sleep After Years Of Restless Nights*

Emma Loewe
Reviewers Say This Supplement Helps Them Sleep After Years Of Restless Nights*
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/full-moon-in-pisces-september-2022

Your article and new folder have been saved!