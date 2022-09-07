The full moon peaks at 5:58 a.m. EST on Saturday, September 10. According to astrologer Jennifer Racioppi, it lands in the sign of Pisces (the very last sign of the zodiac wheel), and will be opposite (180 degrees) the sun in Virgo.

"It's a deeply spiritual full moon—it's so introspective," she tells mbg. Racioppi notes that there are other astrological influences at play as well right now too, such as six retrograde planets, and some significant astrological "aspects," or angles, between the planets.

The sun-moon opposition, she says, combines Virgo's ability to return to self, with Pisces' deep reflection and spiritual insight. Plus, the moon is conjunct Neptune, which is Pisces' ruling planet. Basically, that Neptune influence is going to amp up the Piscean themes of spirituality and emotion in the week ahead.

And then, Racioppi says, we have Uranus forming a sextile to the moon, with Uranus being the "Great Awakener," stirring breakthroughs and even disruption. "Uranus is saying, 'Hey, there are new and exciting ways of being here,' she adds. "So expect the unexpected, look for that which isn't obvious, and be creative."