What To Know About The Full Supermoon In Gemini + How To Work With It
The final month of 2025 is upon us and that can only mean one thing: we have one more full moon to get through before the year is out. This full moon will be in none other than Gemini, a chatty and social air sign.
It couldn't be better energy to go along with all the holiday happenings, but it's also a potent opportunity for manifestation and release.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind December's full moon, plus how to work with it, according to astrologers.
The astrology behind December's full moon
Known as the "Cold Moon," December's full moon will be exact on Thursday, December 4, at 6:14 p.m. EST. It will also be a supermoon, appearing bigger and brighter in the sky than your average full moon.
And according to the the AstroTwins, everyone will have a story to tell under these moonbeams, as the moon will be in the sign of loquacious Gemini. Wordplay, wit, and wisdom are the name of the game right now, they recently wrote for mindbodygreen, as well as articulating your dreams, desires, and wishes out loud.
"Post about them on social media and see who wants to help you manifest your vision," the twins suggest, noting that Gemini rules peers and platonic partnerships. "Under this lunation, a creative partnership could turn into an official dynamic duo," they explain.
In other news, nefarious Pluto and people-pleasing Venus influencing the supermoon, so use your charm selectively. "Surround yourself with uplifting people today because vibes are contagious," the twins say. "It’s easy to tell people what they want to hear and even easier to lead them on. Stay on the side of good karma and be transparent."
3 rituals for the full moon in Gemini
Host a full moon circle
With the moon in such a social sign, what better time than now to have a full moon circle? Gather your nearwst and dearest for an evening of reflection and community.
As the twins note, the Gemini full moon is the perfect opportunity for chatting with friends and activating your throat chakra, while the Cold Moon is associated with rest, reflection, reseting, and self-care. A holiday-themed full moon circle is the best of both!
Here's our full guide to hosting one, if you need the inspo.
Energetically cleanse your space
Since this full moon is in an air sign, you can incorporate the element of air into your rituals and energetically clear your space. Smudging with your herbs of choice, or even opening up all the windows to get some fresh air, can create a significant shift in the energy of your home.
You could also clean up your altar, declutter your space, or donate old or unwanted things. The ambiance of our homes absolutely has an impact on us, so use this full moon to get things feeling clear and fresh ahead of the New Year.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's always a good idea to check in with your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon. Grab your deck and give this four-card spread a try:
- What has manifested for me since the Gemini new moon?
- What am I letting go of this full moon?
- What new perspectives are coming in for me?
- Where could I use more of Gemini's curiosity and adaptability in my life?
The takeaway
As we prepare for a new calendar year, these Gemini moonbeams encourage all of us to get curious, keep a light heart, and let go of anything weighing us down. In the meantime, don't forget to read up on what the Cold Moon means for your specific sign!