The Full Flower Moon Is Headed Our Way—Here's How To Work With It
Taurus season has officially begun, the month of May is here, and with it, we have a full moon coming to light up our night sky. May's full moon is known as the "Flower Moon," and later this month, we'll also have a Blue Moon in Sagittarius.
This full moon, however, is in the sign of sensitive—and sensual—Scorpio. Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this lunation, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's full moon
May's full Flower Moon arrives Friday, May 1, at 1:23 p.m. EDT—and in the sign of Scorpio, we're all going to feel especially passionate, emotional, and maybe even a bit paranoid.
Scorpio is a sign of death and rebirth, constantly transforming and reinventing itself. With the full moon in this regenerative sign, we'll all have an opportunity to do some shedding in order to move forward, but it might require us to confront things we've been avoiding.
The Scorpio energy at play right now, coupled with the sun in sensual Taurus, could have us feeling more romantic or even exploratory in the bedroom—but Scorpio can also be jealous, possessive, and obsessive, so watch out for that.
All in all, this moon asks us to face ourselves in ways we may have been previously afraid to do. Only then can we integrate our own shadow, owning every part of ourselves—because sometimes "letting go" and "releasing" actually means letting go of resistance, avoidance, or denial.
Full moons are about letting go, as well as illuminating the unseen, and that's exactly what we can expect from this potent Flower Moon.
3 rituals to work with the full Flower Moon
Connect with nature
With it being Taurus season and the Flower Moon, this is a great opportunity to get out into nature and let some baggage go. After all, if you don't know where to lay your burdens down, the Earth will always take them for you.
You could take a hike, stroll through your neighborhood, or even meditate under a tree. In any case, allow the energy of spring and everything in bloom to rejuvenate your spirit.
Take a ritual bath
This full moon is in Scorpio, which is a water sign, so incorporating water into your full moon rituals just makes sense. One simple option, for instance, is to take a bath with the intention of energetically cleanse yourself.
Treat the bath like a meditation, visualizing the water purifying your entire being. Bonus points if you live near a natural body of water—cold plunge anyone?
Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more inspo.
Pull a tarot spread
Finally, it's always a good idea to check in with your tarot cards if you have any questions around what this full moon means for you (especially considering this moon is in witchy Scorpio!).
Here's a quick four-card spread to try:
- What has been building up for me since the Scorpio new moon six months ago?
- What am I letting go of under this full moon?
- What have I been avoiding look at?
- Where could I use more of Scorpio's transformative energy in my life?
The takeaway
The energy of the Scorpio full moon is sure to be intense—but we can all seize this opportunity for deep introspection, transformation, and release. It might not be easy, but the rebirth that waits on the other side will be more than worth it.
P.S. Don't forget to check out what this full moon means for your zodiac sign.