Their planetary ruler in modern astrology is Pluto, the planet of transformation, but also of sexual intimacy. And in ancient astrology, of course, they were ruled by Mars, the planet of sexuality and passion. Put it all together and Scorpio definitely isn't afraid to experiment in the bedroom, dip into the taboo, and try things others might be too prudish too consider. BDSM? Kinks and fetishes? All is fair in love and war for these folks.