Spirituality

Of All 12 Zodiac Signs, These 3 Are The Freakiest In The Bedroom

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
August 18, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
August 18, 2024

The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their unique traits, preferences, strengths, and weaknesses. Some excel at working hard, others are more manipulative, and yes, some signs are more adventurous than others in the bedroom.

That's not to say these signs are definitely going to be the best sex of your life, or even that the other signs aren't sexual, but in terms of the energy of the different signs and their tendencies—these three are the most likely to blow your mind in bed.

And BTW, if you're up to snuff on your birth chart know-how, this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as their Mars sign, as Mars is the planet that deals with how we approach sex, energy, and desire.

1.

Taurus

If you've ever dated a Taurus, it may come as no surprise that they take the number one spot for freakiest in the bedroom. Ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, Taurus prioritizes pleasure above all. Sure, this might give them a reputation for being lazy and hedonistic, but this can also translate to days—and lots of 'em—solely for staying home and making love.

Taurus is also an earth sign, so they're especially fond of physical pleasure. These are the folks who appreciate sensory play, reveling in their own primal sexuality, and trying anything once—as long as it feels good.

2.

Scorpio

Up next we have Scorpio—another sign that should come as no surprise. Scorpios are, after all, known for being a bit dark, mysterious, edgy, and let's be honest, sexy. They ooze sexuality and have no problem drawing people in with their allure.

Their planetary ruler in modern astrology is Pluto, the planet of transformation, but also of sexual intimacy. And in ancient astrology, of course, they were ruled by Mars, the planet of sexuality and passion. Put it all together and Scorpio definitely isn't afraid to experiment in the bedroom, dip into the taboo, and try things others might be too prudish too consider. BDSM? Kinks and fetishes? All is fair in love and war for these folks.

3.

Aries

Clinching the bronze for freakiest zodiac sign, we have Aries. Ruled by Mars, the planet of passion and sex, but also energy and aggression, Aries gets our number three spot for their sheer stamina. Like an animal in heat that keeps coming back for more, Aries can never get enough when they want someone.

And as a cardinal fire sign, they're more than happy to experiment, trying new things and making sure you're having a good time, too. To an Aries, nothing is more invigorating than a wild romp in the sheets, and they're almost always looking for someone who can keep up with their high sex drive.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying that the other zodiac signs don't have the capacity to get a little wild in the bedroom. And hey, some people might prefer a more comfortable, low-key sex life. But if you're looking for somebody to match your freak, as it were, keep your eye out for a Taurus, Scorpio, or Aries.

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

