These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Have A Manipulative Streak
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their unique differences, strengths, and weaknesses. Some excel at working hard, while others are more intuitive, and yes, some signs are even more skilled at manipulating others.
That's not to say these signs are definitely going to manipulate you, or even that the other signs don't have the ability to manipulate, but when we're thinking about the energy of the different signs and their inclinations—these are the ones most likely to exercise their controlling and manipulative streak.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, as our Mercury placement determines the way we think, speak, and process information.
Scorpio
Coming in hot at number one, we have none other than edgy and mysterious Scorpio. While these intense and loyal people are incredibly deep and creative, they're also somewhat paranoid and known for their controlling tendencies.
Jealousy is a big area of growth for many Scorpios, and if they're going to manipulate you, jealousy is likely the culprit steering their behavior. It's giving trust issues, and while that's no excuse for Scorpio to manipulate anyone, they really do believe they're protecting themselves.
Not to mention, these intuitive folks know just what to say to get under your skin. They have a great capacity for depth, but this tunnel vision of theirs can quickly lend itself to obsession—and we all know obsession can drive a person to do manipulative things.
Libra
Surprised to see sweet, innocent Libra on this list? Think again! While these charming peacekeepers are known to be diplomats who prioritize harmony above all, you'd be amazed how much manipulation is actually involved in diplomacy. Consider it the art of manipulating a compromise, if you will.
And speaking of charming, charm is manipulation too. It comes naturally to witty and social Libra, who has a hard time being disliked. If you weren't sure about a Libra at first, and suddenly find yourself thinking they're great, well, let's just say it's intentional. They'll say things they don't even mean to stay on your good side.
While they have different motivations for manipulating than Scorpio (who's focused more on self preservation and obsession), Libra is still willing to do whatever it takes to keep the boat from rocking, as well as stay in everyone's good graces—even if that means manipulating them with their charisma.
Cancer
And finally, our bronze medal for manipulation in the zodiac goes to sensitive and nurturing Cancer—another sign that might come as a shock, when we consider Cancer's to be the mama-bears of the zodiac. But like a mother who needs to placate her unruly child, Cancer intuitively understands what everyone needs to hear.
They have sharp memories, rarely missing a detail. And you better believe they're storing up their bank of memories to use against you, should the need arise. Just like Scorpio is represented by the stinging Scorpion, Cancer is another water sign, symbolized by the crab, that has its armor up and isn't afraid to pinch you to protect themselves.
While their intuitive gifts can be a great source of comfort and emotional security, once you get on their bad side, they'll use that intuition against you—and hit you where it hurts.
The takeaway
To be sure, we're not saying that if you're a Scorpio, Libra, or Cancer, that you're a manipulative person—nor that the other signs aren't capable of manipulating, either. Every individual has the opportunity work through their own sign's weaknesses and bad behavior, after all.
Nevertheless, in terms of the archetypal energies associated with these zodiac signs and the way their minds work, don't be surprised if you find these signs spinning stories, controlling narratives, or otherwise making you question your own thoughts and feelings.
