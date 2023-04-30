My favorite part is that I find peace knowing their microbiome is protected during every wash, thanks to the addition of pre- and postbiotics in the cleanser.

We're particularly proud of the biotech postbiotic in the formula, which nurtures the microbiome and skin by supplying it with peptides and fatty acids. Our special biotech postbiotic comes from Lactobacillus, the “educational” bacteria that teaches the skin to protect itself1 , encourages more vibrant appearance, and is appropriate for sensitive skin. It has been shown to soothe irritation and even enhance epidermal framework reconstruction. The prebiotic is derived from sea veggies, and helps balance the skin2 by feeding the "good" bacteria on the skin—making the skin stronger and more resilient in the process.

Those microbiome-friendly ingredients are joined by powerhouse antioxidant CoQ10, oat oil, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and red algae for deep hydration. This way, your hands are left even softer than before you washed them.

CoQ10 in particular is an important ingredient in skin care. Your body actually makes the antioxidant naturally, but it declines with age. In the skin it can help protect the skin's lipids from degrading, fight off free radicals3 , and supports the skin's immune function. We're big believers that your skin knows best.

You may assume every kid would prefer the bubblegum or strong vanilla scents often found in children’s hand wash, but my entire family prefers this fragrance. The natural fragrance comes from bergamot, neroli, ylang-ylang, and cedarwood for a refreshing, yet neutral scent that never irritates my children’s delicate skin. Altogether, it’s a win for the whole family.