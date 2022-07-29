I’ve struggled with tiny bumps along the back of my arms for as long as I can remember—and I’m not alone. The uneven texture and persistent redness is a result of keratosis pilaris (KP), an extremely common skin condition that affects approximately 40% of adults.

Unfortunately, there is no known “cure” for KP, per se, but many over-the-counter products help reduce the physical signs of the condition. I’ve tested out countless KP-focused formulas—chemical exfoliating serums, harsh salt scrubs, dry brush tools, and body lotions—in hopes of unveiling smoother, more even-toned arms.

Despite the big claims on the packaging, these products often left me with lackluster results. I’d nearly accepted that KP would just be part of my life until I discovered the KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub from First Aid Beauty, and it quickly became my holy grail.