Another ingredient with a remarkably high lipid content is oat oil—specifically, it has linoleic acid, which helps promote healthy functioning of the skin barrier. By extracting the nutrient-rich oil (as opposed to using colloidal oat extract), you're getting the most out of this fatty acid content, which can help strengthen your lipid barrier even further. Not to mention, oat oil makes for a wonderfully creamy moisturizer, especially when paired with other skin-conditioning agents, like coconut oil, moringa seed oil, and the aforementioned shea butter.

As for the lightweight hydrators, we have organic aloe vera juice, which adds some slip to the consistency and creates an even, spreadable texture. Plus, it contains over 75 different active compounds, including vitamins, minerals, sugars, enzymes, and amino acids to nourish the skin. Olive-derived squalene also creates a thinner application: It closely mimics your skin’s own sebum, so it’s never too thick or greasy, and it’s chock-full of emollient and antioxidant properties.

Glorious texture aside, this body lotion also addresses every aspect of your skin barrier function: It includes a cutting-edge pre- and postbiotic combo to nurture your skin microbiome, thus improving epidermal framework and soothing inflammation. Plus, potent antioxidants (in the form of coenzyme Q10 and a fruit complex) fight free radicals and help your skin appear more supple and vibrant over time.