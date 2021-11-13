Some people have their go-to hand cream on lock, copping their favorite tube by the cartful and popping one into every handbag they own. I'm not one of those people. While I can appreciate a decadent formula, I was never married to a certain cream. I've tested a fair bunch, but I could never find one I loved enough to trot around, a salve I felt eager to massage into my skin multiple times per day.

I'm not a hand cream loyalist, plain and simple. Or, well, I wasn't—until now.

This cream has recently become the hero of my fall beauty routine, and I can't stop applying (seriously, it doesn't leave my side). Allow me to divulge the silky formula I've been keeping within arm's reach.