February's Full Moon In Leo Offers Us All A Boost Of Confidence—Here's Why
Every full moon is the culmination of its respective lunar cycle, and offers an opportunity for reflecting, manifesting, and of course, letting go of anything that's not serving you.
And depending on which zodiac sign the full moon is in, plus what's going on with the rest of the planets, each full moon has a different energy or "flavor," as it were. Here's what to know about February's full moon, plus how to work with it, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn.
Advertisement
The astrology behind February's full moon.
February's full moon falls in the sign of Leo and will peak on Sunday, February 5 around 1:30 p.m. EDT. And the good news is, we're all going to be feeling a confidence boost from this fiery energy.
As Quinn explains, not only are we fresh out of retrograde season (with every planet moving direct until spring!), but Leo itself is a sign known for expression, creativity, and shining bright. "So it's kind of like this fresh restart, and a time to take full advantage of the planets giving us the green light to move forward," she explains, adding, "And we really haven't had this kind of similar moment since 2019—through most of the pandemic, we've been in a lot of retrograde turmoil."
Beyond that, she explains, while full moons are a time to let go of things and surrender, Leo's influence on this moon is "allowing us to not be afraid to let go of the things that aren't working for us, so that we can surrender to the new flow that we're in."
Being a sign that tends to have a flare for theatrics, however, Quinn does caution that a Leo full moon can amp up drama. "We might be experiencing some drama within our lives, especially because of Venus and Mars' placements as well," she explains.
Venus is in Pisces, which adds a dreamy quality to our love lives and creativity, while Mars in Gemini brings some hot-and-cold dynamics to how we're handling our own energy and actions. "With those added elements, it can give a little bit of a theatrical presence for us," Quinn says.
How to work with this full moon.
As aforementioned, the name of the game under full moons is releasing anything that's not working, so you can have a clean slate once the next new moon arrives (which is February 20, in this case).
And because this moon's energy is similar to all the way back in January of 2019, Quinn suggests reflecting on what that month was like for you, what's transpired in the past three years, and how things may feel now like they did back then.
In terms of rituals, she recommends doing some candle magic or a fire ritual, given this full moon is in a fire sign. Consider writing down what you would like to release under this full moon, she suggests, and burning it (safely) under the moonlight. Then, to alchemize the ritual, put out the fire with water, she adds.
Other ways to honor this moon include hosting a full moon circle with your fellow lunar-loving friends, making moon water, or doing a full moon meditation—but take a look at our guide to full moon rituals for more inspo there!
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Full moons can get a bad rep for being intense and a bit crazy-making, but the energy of this full moon is ultimately positive and forward-moving, pushing us all to move forward. Make a point to carve out time for some full moon reflection, and be sure to check out our sign-by-sign horoscope to find out exactly what your sign should expect.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.