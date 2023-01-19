As a refresher, retrogrades happen when a planet passes the Earth in its journey around the Sun. From down here, this makes it look like the planet is moving backwards.

It isn't actually moving backwards, of course, however it does cause some signal scrambling, and can manifest in different areas of our life depending on which planet is retrograde. Mercury retrogrades interfere with communication and information, for example, while Mars retrogrades interfere with action and drive, and Uranus retrogrades relate to sudden change and radical innovation on an internal (rather than external) level.

Ready for the good news? We're fresh out of Mercury and Mars' retrograde periods already, and once Uranus goes direct on January 22 (after a five-month retrograde, no less), there won't be a single retrograde planet until April 21!

And this, astrologers say, is something to be celebrated.