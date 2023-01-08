We're barely a week into the new year, and if you've already felt like your resolutions didn't get off on the right foot, the AstroTwins say could very well be because Mercury and Mars are both retrograde. These heavy-hitter planets influence everything from our communication, to our organization, to how we take action—and they're basically scrambled right now.

As the twins recently wrote for mbg, "From December 29, 2022, to January 18, 2023, [Mercury is] backing up through Capricorn. As we attempt to set our resolutions, the cosmic trickster reminds us of the adage, 'Man plans, God laughs.'" And with Mars in retrograde for roughly another week, they add, it's only adding more fuel to this fraught fire.

In other words, the stars aren't exactly aligned for optimal advancement or tackling your resolutions, and as such, the twins recommend waiting until the new moon in Aquarius on January 21 (which will be a supermoon, BTW) to really start making headway.