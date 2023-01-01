While Mercury’s messing with ambitious Capricorn’s powers, why not focus on your personal life a bit? The first full moon of the year arrives on Friday, January 6, in domestic Cancer, putting a spotlight on home, family, and emotional foundations. Check in with your feelings. Are you recovering from holiday havoc? Did time with loved ones also push buttons or trigger old wounds? Get as touchy-feely about it as you need today, because the Cancer full moon is here to remind you that you’re worth taking care of…and to put on your own metaphorical oxygen mask first. Get yourself back to a grounded and centered place over the weekend.

The first full moon of the year is always in either Cancer or Leo, and we think that can set the tone for the whole year ahead. Since 2023’s will be in the sign of the Crab, self-care and creating healthy environments at home will be prevailing themes for the next 12 months.