 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
11 Go-To Gift Ideas For Dads Who Are All About Fitness & Longevity

11 Go-To Gift Ideas For Dads Who Are All About Fitness & Longevity

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Jason wachob and his daughters

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 15, 2022 — 9:27 AM

As the founder of mindbodygreen, well-being is more than just my priority—it's an all-encompassing lifestyle. Now, at 47 years old and a father to two young girls (ages 5.5 and 3 years old), I've really shifted my focus to longevity, or healthspan, at this stage in my life. I want to be able to run, play, hike, and goof around with my girls for many, many years to come—and feel great doing so. 

With that said, I've become enamored with all things performance when it comes to longevity. I'm lucky enough to work with top doctors and experts in functional medicine to optimize my routine, as well as test the very best performance-enhancing gadgets in the industry (the rise of at-home longevity-minded, products, and technologies was one of our 2022 Wellness Trends, after all). 

Here are some of my go-to products for dads looking to live a long, healthy life, so they can see their kids grow up to be the special humans that they are. Extra points if you are a #girldad like me!

Whoop ProKnit Band

I love tracking my recovery and heart rate variability (HRV), or the variation in time between each heartbeat. I used to strength train every Monday and Thursday, regardless of how I felt, but now? I look to my Whoop to tell me the most optimal times I should exercise. Plus, HRV is linked to longevity (research backs it up, too!), so I am always monitoring it.

ProKnit Band, ($300 for a year membership); whoop.com

Whoop ProKnit Band
Whoop

mindbodygreen sleep support+

I didn't know sleep could be this good until I started taking sleep support+.* Before sleep support+, it took me hours to get to sleep, and I would end up tossing and turning—and then hitting the snooze on my alarm clock in the morning. Sure, I slept, but it wasn't quality sleep in the way I now know it. Today, I fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up rejuvenated—and without an alarm clock.* I never knew sleep could be so good!*

mindbodygreen sleep support+ ($49/month); mindbodygreen.com

amber supplement bottle
mindbodygreen

Fitbit Inspire 2

I am a huge walker and am in constant motion. I always take the stairs and walk in our local park all the time, so I love the Fitbit Inspire 2 for tracking steps. Not to mention, regular walking (even as little as half an hour a day!) can improve cardiovascular health and help with weight management.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($75.99); amazon.com

Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit

Danger Coffee Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee

My dear friend and founder of Blue Zones Dan Buettner sings the praises of coffee when it comes to longevity. "In four out of the five Blue Zones, they're drinking coffee," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. This makes me very happy, as I love espresso—especially Danger Coffee

from Dave Asprey.

Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee, Danger Coffee ($24.95); dangercoffee.com

Danger Coffee Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee
Danger Coffee

Levels Health CGM Sensors

A bit more robust for the wellness tracking newbie, but giving this continuous glucose monitor (CGM) a try for at least a week can provide invaluable information on how your body reacts to low- or high-glycemic foods. It's fascinating. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the lovely combination of chocolate and peanut butter had a negligible glucose impact for me!

Levels Health CGM Sensors ($398 for your first 28-day program); levelshealth.com

Levels Health CGM Sensors
Levels Health

mindbodygreen probiotic+

I used to struggle with bloating and the suboptimal gut health that came along with it. My own struggles with my gut microbiome became the inspiration for our probiotic+ formula, which is designed with four science-backed strains to ease bloating, support regularity and abdominal comfort, and promote a healthy weight.* (You can read more about my experience taking probiotic+ here.)

mindbodygreen probiotic+ ($69/month); mindbodygreen.com

mbg probiotic+ supplement bottle
mindbodygreen

Yeti Rambler 36 Oz Bottle With Chug Cap

We all know hydration is key to our well-being. In fact, according to neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., even if you have a 1 to 2% drop in hydration, you can start to have symptoms associated with brain fog (like tiredness, headache, and poor concentration). To that end, I always make sure I stay hydrated. I love this 36-ounce rambler from Yeti; it's super durable and sturdy, even with the kiddos bumping it around.

Yeti Rambler 36 Oz Bottle With Chug Cap ($50); amazon.com

Yeti Rambler 36 Oz Bottle With Chug Cap
Yeti

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

As you may know, yoga saved me from back surgery and became the inspiration for starting mbg. I've had this Manduka Pro Yoga Mat since 2010, and it's never failed me! Research shows yoga can support healthy blood pressure levels improve sleep, and balance mood—I practice 10 minutes of yoga every Saturday and Sunday.

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat ($129); manduka.com

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat
Manduka

mindbodygreen omega 3 potentcy+

I take my cardiovascular and brain health extraordinarily seriously, which is why I take our omega-3 potency+ supplement every single day. Just one serving boasts 1,500 milligrams of EPA and DHA in their most bioavailable triglyceride form, sourced from 100% wild-caught, cold-water anchovies from the South Pacific.* Plus, it has an infusion of organic lemon oil and rosemary for a fresh, never fishy taste. When it comes to fish oil supplements, this is the ultimate omega-3.*

mindbodygreen omega 3 potentcy+ ($49/month); mindbodygreen.com

mindbodygreen omega 3 potentcy+
mbg Creative / mindbodygreen

Rogue Fitness Rubber Coated Kettlebells

These kettlebells got me through at-home workouts and are now a staple for me. As New York Times bestselling author and former biochemist Robb Wolf says on the mindbodygreen podcast, supporting healthy muscle mass over the years is the key to longevity. That said, I am focused on maintaining my lean muscle mass as I age. Again, only 10 minutes a few times a week is enough for me!

Rogue Fitness Rubber Coated Kettlebells ($80 for 26 lbs.); roguefitness.com

Rogue Fitness Rubber Coated Kettlebells
Rogue Fitness

Oura Heritage Silver Ring

Again, sleep is paramount for well-being. As functional medicine physician Frank Lipman, M.D., once told us: "Sleep is the most important thing you can do for aging." (Bonus hack: I love seeing results from taking our sleep support+ supplement, which has increased my sleep score by an average of eight points!*)

Oura Heritage Silver Ring, ($299); ouraring.com

Oura Heritage Silver Ring
Oura
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*

Abby Moore
The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*
Integrative Health

Eating An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Increases Brain Size, Research Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Eating An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Increases Brain Size, Research Reveals
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Joel Kahn, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Recipes

This Hummus Recipe Has An Undetectable Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient

Merrell Readman
This Hummus Recipe Has An Undetectable Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient
Integrative Health

If You Drink Water Before Bed Every Night, You're Going To Want To Read This

Abby Moore
If You Drink Water Before Bed Every Night, You're Going To Want To Read This
Spirituality

Why This Intuitive Says We Could Be Shocked By New Clarity This Week

Natasha Levinger
Why This Intuitive Says We Could Be Shocked By New Clarity This Week
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Dip Offers Some Major Brain-Boosting Benefits

Merrell Readman
This Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Dip Offers Some Major Brain-Boosting Benefits
Functional Food

This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health

Kristine Thomason
This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity Specialist & These Are The 4 Products I Rely On For Deep Sleep

Emma Loewe
I'm A Longevity Specialist & These Are The 4 Products I Rely On For Deep Sleep
Beauty

Looking To Lighten Melasma Or Dark Spots? Find A Product With This Ingredient

Hannah Frye
Looking To Lighten Melasma Or Dark Spots? Find A Product With This Ingredient
Functional Food

I've Tried 30+ Daily Harvest Items – Here's My Honest Review

Braelyn Wood
I've Tried 30+ Daily Harvest Items – Here's My Honest Review
Integrative Health

Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained

Morgan Chamberlain
Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fathers-day-longevity-gift-guide
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!