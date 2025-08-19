As a beauty director, I believe exfoliation is an important part of any beauty routine—so long as you're doing it correctly. And since exfoliation is such a sensorial pleasure, I often find people can't help but overdo it. I'd put myself into that camp: When I find a new buffing scrub that I love, I have to stop myself from lapping it up. (For what it's worth: I have very sensitive skin and can't tolerate much exfoliation to begin with.) And when exfoliation becomes too frequent, it can actually make skin rougher than it was before.