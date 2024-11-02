If you choose to move in with your Vata partner, don't be surprised if they are not the most meticulous roommates. You may find their belongings lying everywhere as they usually have limited faculty to organize. On a positive note, Vatas are not picky, so you can always have dibs on everything: the side of the bed, what to eat, where to vacation, and even the home décor. But you must be warned here that, as a team, you may show up late to almost everything. Vatas are so on the move that they may not stop to see the clock.