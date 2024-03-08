Right away, I loved the ring's open design. My fingers are usually more swollen when I first wake up, and while my wedding ring feels uncomfortably tight in the morning, the Evie is barely noticeable. At first, I tried wearing it with the open groove on the inside of my finger but found that it would pinch my skin when I lifted weights or carried heavy groceries. Once I turned this side to face outward, the problem went away and I actually preferred the way it looked.