The Sneaky Reason Your Sleep Could Be Suffering On Your Period

Dweck tells mbg that those who experience heavy menses might feel fatigued during their period due to blood loss. Potential anemia (low blood count) may also be the culprit, adds James A. Gohar, M.D., CEO and OB/GYN at Viva Eve, as heavy bleeding can lead to a specific type of anemia called chronic iron deficiency anemia, during which the body's oxygen-carrying capacity can be significantly reduced.

"No matter how much we breathe, the body is often not getting enough oxygen due to the body's reduced ability to transport oxygenated blood from the lungs to the rest of the body," Gohar tells mbg. "This, in turn, will often cause fatigue among other symptoms like weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, and/or palpitations."

Conversely, another shift in hormone levels might cause some menstruators to experience poor sleep and/or bouts of insomnia.

"At the beginning of your period, there is a sudden drop in that progesterone and estrogen, which affects the body's temperature control," as low estrogen can lead to hot flashes and even night sweats, Lindgren explains. But then at some point during your period, progesterone levels shoot back up, causing your body temperature to rise a whole degree. This, along with cramps and period headaches, can greatly affect sleep quality, Lindgren says, adding, in some cases, it can also "contribute to period insomnia."