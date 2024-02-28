Advertisement
How Your Hormones Impact Libido Throughout Your Cycle
I've noticed that when people talk about libido and a woman's hormone cycle, it's often simplified to "ovulation equals feeling frisky, and the rest of the time, who knows." But here's the thing—ovulation is just a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the whole cycle.
No matter where you are in life, it's worth digging a bit deeper into the many ways your sex drive changes over time and how to anticipate these natural shifts.
Even in my 20s without any baby plans in the near future, knowing when my desire tends to spike or take a nosedive throughout the month has been surprisingly helpful. It adds a new layer of understanding to my experiences—something I want others to feel too. And for those trying to get pregnant, this insight is gold.
So, let's dive into the basics of why our sexual desire can go on a rollercoaster through our cycle, and tips for keeping it steadier.
A closer look at how libido may vary throughout a woman’s cycle
It's no secret that your libido tends to hit its peak during ovulation, but let's not forget about the other 27 to 34 days of the cycle—they play a role too. (And yes, that's how much a healthy cycle varies, so don't stress if you're full cycle isn't 28 days on the dot—up to 35 is still considered healthy.)
Board-certified OB/GYN and reproductive endocrinologist at RMA of New York Anate Brauer, M.D. tells us that hormones, like estrogen, progesterone, dopamine, oxytocin, and more affect sex drive in different ways. Some hit you directly, while others sneakily influence your emotional well-being and energy levels, causing a ripple effect on your libido. Some research suggests that testosterone also plays a role in sex drive for women1, but the general consensus is still murky.
There is minimal research on this topic but one interesting study from 2013 found that women in the follicular phase deemed romantic kissing more important2 in the early stages of a relationship than women in the luteal phase, suggesting that our perspectives on intimacy can change with the phases.
Now, let's take a stroll through the hormone cycle and chat about what each phase might bring. But keep in mind: thinking of sex drive as a simple 1+1=2 equation won't do justice. It's a complex thing. So, use this guide as a kickoff to understanding your baseline libido during each phase, not as the ultimate rulebook.
During your period, anything can happen so go with the flow (pun intended)
At the onset of your period, your energy-giving hormones are at a low, as previously noted by functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., in our last installment of The Cycle Series, which focused on strength.
If your energy levels are on the lower side, it's reasonable to assume you might be less inclined to engage in sexual activities. However, some women also report a surge in libido during their period. This may be due to non-hormone-related factors. For example, the lower risk of unwanted pregnancy and increased lubrication might make sex during menstruation more appealing.
At the end of the day, your libido isn't set in stone while you're on your period. Some women experience heightened desire, while others feel none at all. There's no one-size-fits-all definition of "normal" in this scenario, so it's essential to take each day as it comes, trusting your instincts and avoiding unrealistic standards.
During your follicular phase and ovulation, you’re more likely to feel desire and have energy to engage in sexual activities
You can think of the follicular phase as the golden age of the menstrual cycle. In this phase, estrogen levels take the lead over progesterone, turning up the dial on libido.
As you can see on the chart below, your estrogen peaks about a day before ovulation, which aligns with a surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) as well. The result? A possible peak of sexual desire.
Not only does the follicular phase bring a surge in sex drive, but it could also lead to other perks in the bedroom. Energy levels rise, vaginal wetness increases, sleep quality improves, and mood tends to be more upbeat compared to the luteal phase. Altogether, the follicular phase sets you up for increased libido, which conveniently coincides with ovulation, should you want to get pregnant (cheers to the human body, right?).
You may also be more of a go-getter during ovulation. In fact, one 2015 review study found that women were more likely to initiate sex just before ovulation1, when estrogen is the most abundant.
Speaking of, it’s essential to be mindful of this possible rise in sexual desire and its alignment with ovulation should you want to prevent pregnancy. If there’s ever a time to be extra diligent about condoms or other forms of birth control, it’s during this peak.
Your libido is likely to dip during the luteal phase—for more reasons than one
The luteal phase is characterized by increased progesterone (think of it as a “-” button to that positive estrogen), so it's usually when libido is lower.
You may also feel lower energy, face sleep troubles, and have a sense of increased irritability. During the second half of your luteal phase (T-minus one week ‘til period) you may experience bloating, menstrual cramps, and/or acne too.
Safe to say, with all of these PMS symptoms on board and progesterone reigning at the top, your sex drive will be much more volatile during this phase.
Still, this is quite different from person to person because some women experience more PMS symptoms than others. The important thing is to remember that when these feelings of fatigue and sensitivity arise, the best you can do for yourself is listen to body and give it what it craves.
What about birth control & menopause?
Women on combination birth control receive a steady dose of hormones throughout the month. Because of this, they may not feel the strong fluctuations of progesterone and estrogen impacting their libidos.
However, those on tri-phasic pills that vary in hormone levels to mimic a natural cycle may resonate more with the traditional fluctuations covered above.
During menopause, women experience a drop in all hormones, including estrogen and progesterone. Your sex drive may feel lower, and other factors like energy and vaginal wetness may dwindle as well.
How to support your hormones & libido
Embracing the ebb and flow of your libido is a must for healthy mental and sexual health. Still, it’s fair to want to kick it up a notch every once in a while, or at least make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep your sex drive as high as it can be naturally.
Below, some tips to do just that through movement, nutrition, and lifestyle shifts.
Movement
- Exercise regularly: “Exercise increases blood flow and releases endorphins,” Brauer says. While you may not be feeling up for a 1-hour HIIT workout during you period or luteal phase, getting in some kind of movement can help boost your chances of feeling a libido surge.
- Start stretching more: One constant factor that influences the desire for sex, regardless of the menstrual cycle phase, is being comfortable in your body—meaning not feeling tight, sore, or stiff. Incorporating daily stretches, both before and after workouts, and perhaps even before bedtime, helps create a foundation for feeling more at ease, flexible, and prepared for some action.
Nutrition
- Limit high-sugar foods: “Excessively processed and high-sugar foods can hinder libido by disrupting hormone levels and leading to fatigue,” says registered dietitian and women's nutrition expert Lauren Manaker, RDN. It’s a good idea to moderate sugar in general but be especially mindful of it if you’re experiencing lower libido than you’d prefer.
- Know your triggers: As mentioned earlier, bloat and stomach troubles can really dampen your libido. Consider keeping a list of foods that trigger bloat so you know what to avoid during certain times of the month. Common offenders include apples, chickpeas, garlic, wheat, and many more (yep, all healthy foods!). Everyone responds differently, so know that just because one food makes you feel bloated, the same may not be true for the next.
- Incorporate aphrodisiac foods: “Certain foods are renowned for their libido-boosting properties, commonly referred to as aphrodisiacs,” Manaker says. She adds, “For instance, oysters are high in zinc, which is essential for testosterone production3 and reproductive function. Chocolate, famed for its indulgent flavor, contains phenylethylamine4, a compound thought to induce feelings of excitement and attraction.” Maca root, figs, chili peppers, and avocado are a few other foods she recommends for revving up libido.
Lifestyle
- Keep sleep a priority: If you can, getting quality sleep throughout your cycle will help you mitigate fatigue, irritability, and other undesirable PMS symptoms. This may be more difficult during the luteal phase, but a consistent sleep routine, bedtime, and wind-down ritual will help.
- Find stress-relief activities: Stress impacts every element of life, including libido. If you want to feel more sexual desire, consider implementing stress-relief activities throughout your day like meditation, long (or short) walks, exercise, a warm shower, etc.
- Communicate how you’re feeling: Now we can’t round out this guide without mentioning the obvious: Communication with your sexual partner. While it’s not always easy to discuss things like a lower drive for sexual activities, or a heightened libido, it’s essential to tell your partner what you’re feeling and check in with their mood, so you can strengthen your connection and make the best decisions for each partner moving forward.
When to see a doctor
"Persistent low libido despite overall well-being may indicate a hormonal imbalance. It could be a symptom of conditions like thyroid disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or hypothalamic conditions leading to persistently flat estrogen levels," says Brauer.
She adds that these conditions often present with irregular periods, too. So if you're experiencing chronic low libido and sense your cycle is off, it's worth consulting your doctor to rule out underlying health concerns, just in case. While there's nothing wrong with having a lower libido, it's important to take note when it's consistently lower than your normal.
The takeaway
A woman's sex drive is personal and influenced by many factors. But from a hormonal standpoint, libido tends to be high during the follicular phase post-period, peak around ovulation, and take a dip during the luteal phase. While there's nothing wrong with having lower libido, you should keep an eye out for any irregular, persistent dips as it could be a sign of hormonal imbalance.
