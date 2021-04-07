I’m The Founder Of Blue Zones & These Are My 6 Favorite Foods For Longevity

If you’re familiar with Dan Buettner, longevity expert, National Geographic fellow, and founder of Blue Zones, you know that he's captivated by the simple, yet powerful, ways people extend their lifespan. And in terms of diet, he found that the majority of people who live in Blue Zones (aka, the places where people tend to live the longest and healthiest lives) follow a pretty straightforward eating plan: tons of whole, nutrient-dense plants and grains.

But what, specifically, does a Blue Zones-inspired kitchen look like? Of course, we had to ask Buettner on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, he shares on his own go-to pantry staples whenever he's feeling peckish.