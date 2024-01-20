And according to Lui this combination is like the brooding artist who thinks, If I retreat and spend more time alone, that will help me achieve what it is I most want. 5's are known as the Observer of the Enneagram, after all. "The 5 thinks if you hold all your resources together, don't push yourself too hard, and learn to gain a lot of wisdom, that's how you'll achieve what you want most in life," Lui adds.