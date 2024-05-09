Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen Doubles As A Dark Spot Corrector & Leaves No White Cast

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
May 09, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
eltaMD UV tinted broad-spectrum SPF 46
Image by mbg creative
May 09, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you only apply sunscreen at the beach, you’re doing it wrong. Experts recommend1 wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least an SPF 30 every single day, which makes it extra important to find a formula that you actually like wearing.

No, sunscreen isn't the trendiest of all beauty products, but EltaMD's UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen is often recommended by dermatologists (including my own)—and the cult-favorite is known for its lightweight, non-greasy formula.

We've even included it in our guides for the best tinted sunscreens, the best moisturizers for acne-prone skin, and the best natural skin tints.

Below, learn why this glow-boosting formula belongs in your arsenal.

What's great about this sunscreen

Sunscreen often gets a bad reputation for being a smelly, greasy, pore-clogging necessity—but it's an outdated take. Brands are quickly revolutionizing the sunscreen space to ensure we not only get SPF protection from our sunscreen, but we also get skin-loving ingredients.

Case in point: EltaMD's tinted sunscreen doesn't just offer broad spectrum SPF 46 protection, but it also contains niacinamidelactic acid, and sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid).

So not only does your daily application of EltaMD help prevent skin cancer2 and signs of skin aging3, but it also helps keep skin hydrated and helps reduce blemishes and discoloration.

EltaMD

UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted

$45
eltaMD UV clear tinted broad-spectrum SPF 46

This 2-for-1 approach to skin care is why our assistant beauty editor, Hannah Frye, can't get enough of the TikTok-famous SPF. She says it never breaks her out and helps her skin look more balanced. And she's not alone.

Esthetician and founder of Korean beauty boutique Peach & Lily, Alicia Yoon, uses this product in her 10-step K-beauty routine—and she loves it for all the same reasons. It’s lightweight and wears well under makeup.

But what really sets this protective moisturizer apart is how easily it blends into the skin. There's virtually no white cast despite a mineral zinc oxide base.

The formula is also oil-free, so it never feels greasy or heavy on the skin. Reviewers even forget they're even wearing SPF with the EltaMD formula.

Plus, the subtle tint provides the coveted no-makeup makeup look. That means it's perfect for humid days when you want to give your skin a break form heavier foundations but still need some subtle coverage (and substantial skin protection).

Of course, the fragrance-free formula layers nicely under makeup, too, per Yoon.

Is EltaMD a "natural" sunscreen?

Natural sunscreen” is not a regulated term, meaning there’s no set definition of what it means in the beauty industry.

We qualify “natural sunscreen” as those that utilize mineral-blockers, such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide (used in this EltaMD pick), instead of the alternative chemical ingredients used in many conventional SPF products.

While many would call this a “natural sunscreen,” EltaMD’s formula also has the chemical blocker octinoxate. To learn more, read up on the difference between mineral and chemical sunscreens.

EltaMD

UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted

$45
eltaMD UV clear tinted broad-spectrum SPF 46

The takeaway

It's not easy to find a sunscreen with solid ingredients that doesn't leave behind white cast or overpowering scents.

The EltaMD UV Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 hits the mark, with the added bonus of tinted no-makeup coverage and skin-supporting ingredients.

Take this as your sign: If you want to maintain youthful, healthy skin, this SPF belongs in your arsenal.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

No Product Can Fully Vanish Dark Under-Eye Circles — But This Duo Comes Close
Beauty

No Product Can Fully Vanish Dark Under-Eye Circles — But This Duo Comes Close

Carleigh Ferrante

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Growth-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy
Beauty

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Growth-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy

Carleigh Ferrante

This Essential Vitamin May Be The Secret For Hydrated Skin
Beauty

This Essential Vitamin May Be The Secret For Hydrated Skin

Hannah Frye

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair
Beauty

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair

Jamie Schneider

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

This Type Of Diet Can Improve Skin Texture, Research Shows
Beauty

This Type Of Diet Can Improve Skin Texture, Research Shows

Alexandra Engler

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research
Beauty

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research

Alexandra Engler

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack
Beauty

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack

Alexandra Engler

Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)
Paid Content | Cymbiotika

Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)

Devon Barrow

No Product Can Fully Vanish Dark Under-Eye Circles — But This Duo Comes Close
Beauty

No Product Can Fully Vanish Dark Under-Eye Circles — But This Duo Comes Close

Carleigh Ferrante

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Growth-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy
Beauty

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Growth-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy

Carleigh Ferrante

This Essential Vitamin May Be The Secret For Hydrated Skin
Beauty

This Essential Vitamin May Be The Secret For Hydrated Skin

Hannah Frye

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair
Beauty

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair

Jamie Schneider

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

This Type Of Diet Can Improve Skin Texture, Research Shows
Beauty

This Type Of Diet Can Improve Skin Texture, Research Shows

Alexandra Engler

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research
Beauty

This DIY Oil Combo Is Ideal For Hair Growth — According To Research

Alexandra Engler

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack
Beauty

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack

Alexandra Engler

Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)
Paid Content | Cymbiotika

Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)

Devon Barrow

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.