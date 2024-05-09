Advertisement
This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen Doubles As A Dark Spot Corrector & Leaves No White Cast
If you only apply sunscreen at the beach, you’re doing it wrong. Experts recommend1 wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least an SPF 30 every single day, which makes it extra important to find a formula that you actually like wearing.
No, sunscreen isn't the trendiest of all beauty products, but EltaMD's UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen is often recommended by dermatologists (including my own)—and the cult-favorite is known for its lightweight, non-greasy formula.
We've even included it in our guides for the best tinted sunscreens, the best moisturizers for acne-prone skin, and the best natural skin tints.
Below, learn why this glow-boosting formula belongs in your arsenal.
What's great about this sunscreen
Sunscreen often gets a bad reputation for being a smelly, greasy, pore-clogging necessity—but it's an outdated take. Brands are quickly revolutionizing the sunscreen space to ensure we not only get SPF protection from our sunscreen, but we also get skin-loving ingredients.
Case in point: EltaMD's tinted sunscreen doesn't just offer broad spectrum SPF 46 protection, but it also contains niacinamide, lactic acid, and sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid).
So not only does your daily application of EltaMD help prevent skin cancer2 and signs of skin aging3, but it also helps keep skin hydrated and helps reduce blemishes and discoloration.
This 2-for-1 approach to skin care is why our assistant beauty editor, Hannah Frye, can't get enough of the TikTok-famous SPF. She says it never breaks her out and helps her skin look more balanced. And she's not alone.
Esthetician and founder of Korean beauty boutique Peach & Lily, Alicia Yoon, uses this product in her 10-step K-beauty routine—and she loves it for all the same reasons. It’s lightweight and wears well under makeup.
But what really sets this protective moisturizer apart is how easily it blends into the skin. There's virtually no white cast despite a mineral zinc oxide base.
The formula is also oil-free, so it never feels greasy or heavy on the skin. Reviewers even forget they're even wearing SPF with the EltaMD formula.
Plus, the subtle tint provides the coveted no-makeup makeup look. That means it's perfect for humid days when you want to give your skin a break form heavier foundations but still need some subtle coverage (and substantial skin protection).
Of course, the fragrance-free formula layers nicely under makeup, too, per Yoon.
Is EltaMD a "natural" sunscreen?
“Natural sunscreen” is not a regulated term, meaning there’s no set definition of what it means in the beauty industry.
We qualify “natural sunscreen” as those that utilize mineral-blockers, such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide (used in this EltaMD pick), instead of the alternative chemical ingredients used in many conventional SPF products.
While many would call this a “natural sunscreen,” EltaMD’s formula also has the chemical blocker octinoxate. To learn more, read up on the difference between mineral and chemical sunscreens.
The takeaway
It's not easy to find a sunscreen with solid ingredients that doesn't leave behind white cast or overpowering scents.
The EltaMD UV Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 hits the mark, with the added bonus of tinted no-makeup coverage and skin-supporting ingredients.
Take this as your sign: If you want to maintain youthful, healthy skin, this SPF belongs in your arsenal.
