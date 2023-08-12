This 2-for-1 approach to skin care is why our assistant beauty editor, Hannah Frye, can't get enough of the TikTok-famous SPF. She says it never breaks her out and helps her skin look more balanced. And she's not alone.

Esthetician and founder of Korean beauty boutique Peach & Lily, Alicia Yoon, uses this product in her 10-step K-beauty routine—and she loves it for all the same reasons. It’s lightweight and wears well under makeup.

But what really sets this protective moisturizer apart is how easily it blends into the skin. There's virtually no white cast despite a mineral zinc oxide base. The formula is also oil-free, so it never feels greasy or heavy on the skin. Reviewers even forget they're even wearing SPF with the EltaMD formula.

Plus, the subtle tint provides the coveted no-makeup makeup look. That means it's perfect for humid days when you want to give your skin a break form heavier foundations but still need some subtle coverage (and substantial skin protection). Of course, the fragrance-free formula layers nicely under makeup, too, per Yoon.