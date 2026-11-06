A Cheat Sheet Complete With 8 Evidence-Backed Tips For Better Energy
Energy crashes rarely come out of nowhere. More often, they're the sum of small daily choices: what time you got up, whether you had protein at breakfast, or how much caffeine you had after lunch.
These inputs are entirely within your control. Try these small shifts for steadier, more reliable energy all day long.
Hydrate first thing
Before you reach for coffee, reach for water.
Your body loses water overnight through breathing and sweat, so you're waking up at least a little dehydrated every day, and research shows that losing just 2%1 of your body's water weight is enough to affect mood, raise fatigue, and lower alertness. Some research also links mild dehydration to poorer cognitive performance2, though the research on cognition is more mixed than the research on mood and fatigue.
A full glass of water before your coffee is a simple way to rehydrate your body and start your day off on the right foot before even leaving the bedroom.
Get morning sunlight
Getting sunlight in your eyes soon after waking helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which is your body's 24-hour internal clock.
Morning sunlight suppresses melatonin, allowing the body to naturally wake and fall asleep earlier3. A 70-day diary study of 103 adults4 found that morning sunlight predicted better sleep the following night.
Holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., has previously told mindbodygreen that she makes sure to get sunlight in her eyes as soon as possible after waking up to help regulate her circadian rhythm. This also sets the stage for better focus, energy, and metabolism throughout the day.
Eat protein at breakfast
What you eat in the morning matters almost as much as the time you wake up.
One study found that children who ate more protein at breakfast5, showed a stronger shift toward being a "morning person," with earlier bedtimes and wake times, especially when combined with morning sunlight. Separate research on adults found that higher-protein breakfasts6, as part of a higher-protein diet overall, helped stabilize blood sugar, which can reduce sleepiness throughout the day.
If you're not used to eating a hearty breakfast, or feel stuck in a rut of store-bought muffins with your coffee, check out some of our favorite protein-packed options here.
Move daily
A short walk does more than clear your head. Exercise increases blood flow throughout your body, which boosts how much oxygen reaches your brain and muscles.
You don't need an intense workout to get this benefit. Even a brisk walk around the block has been shown to help maintain attention, and regular movement can increase levels of BDNF, a brain-boosting protein that helps with executive function.
Limit caffeine in the afternoon
That afternoon coffee might feel harmless, but it can chip away at your sleep, which can in turn mess with your energy levels.
A randomized trial7 found that a 400-milligram dose of caffeine consumed just four hours before bedtime reduced perceived sleep quality by over 34%. A broader review8 of caffeine research confirmed that caffeine typically extends the time it takes to fall asleep, shortens total sleep time, and reduces how efficiently you sleep, with the effects depending on both dose and timing.
Try to cut off caffeine by early-to-mid afternoon gives your body time to clear it before you wind down.
Keep a consistent bedtime
Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time, even on weekends, isn't just about discipline. A systematic review9 found that earlier, more regular sleep timing is favorably associated with better health outcomes overall.
When your sleep schedule is inconsistent, your circadian rhythm is thrown off, which can leave your body feeling tired even if you technically got enough hours. Waking up at the same time daily helps your body anticipate when it's time to be alert.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Magnesium To Wind Down Before Bed
Prioritize 7 to 9 hours of sleep
Sleep is when your body does its repair work, and skimping on it adds up fast. A joint consensus statement from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society confirms that regularly sleeping less than seven hours a night is linked to worse health outcomes and a greater risk of accidents.
If you're consistently falling short of seven hours, that's often the first place to look before troubleshooting anything else on this list.
On the other end of the spectrum, you also don't want to be sleeping too much. Sleeping more than nine hours regularly may be appropriate for young adults, people recovering from sleep debt, or those managing an illness, but it shouldn't necessarily be a goal for everyone else.
Fill nutritional gaps with a multivitamin
Even with a thoughtful diet, nutritional gaps can sneak in and drain your energy over time.
Research on multivitamin and mineral supplements shows they can help fill in relatively small but important nutritional gaps, which may help prevent issues like anemia, and possibly boost some aspects of cognitive performance.
Don't think of a multivitamin as a replacement for eating enough protein and a varied diet, but a layer of insurance for the nutrients that are easy to miss on a busy week.
The takeaway
If you are struggling to feel energized throughout the day, try picking one or two of these habits that feels most realistic for you and implementing them throughout your week. Whether that's drinking a glass of water before your coffee or setting a caffeine cutoff, you may start to notice differences. You can habit stack from there, with small, consistent choices to add up to steadier energy over time.
And remember, if you have already tried shifting several aspects of your lifestyle to improve energy but just can't seem to get through the day, that's an important thing to bring up with your doctor. Nobody should have to battle through fatigue on a consistent basis, and asking for help is never a bad idea.
9 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26290294/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22855911/
- https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/work-hour-training-for-nurses/longhours/mod2/19.html
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39077837/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19823006/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15640518/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39377163/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26899133/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33054339/