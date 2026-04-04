How Much Sleep Do You Actually Need & Is It Bad To Get Too Much?

To learn the correct amount for you, Epstein recommends testing it out at a time when you are able to sleep as much as you'd like, without an alarm clock, for example, or when you are on vacation. At first, says Epstein, you will probably sleep more as you make up for whatever deficit you might have. After a few days, however, you will settle into a pattern of sleeping a consistent amount of time. This is the amount of sleep that you personally need.