Something Interesting Happens In Your Brain When You Take This Kind Of Walk
Staying focused isn't always easy, especially when you've been working for hours and your brain is bouncing between tasks.
A short walk can give you a break from the screen, but it may also change how your brain responds when you need to concentrate again.
In new research on moderate-intensity walking, researchers used brain imaging to compare what happened after a 30-minute walk versus 30 minutes of sitting.
They also looked at whether younger and older adults responded differently.
About the study
Researchers were interested in cognitive flexibility, or your ability to shift your attention when the demands of a task change. You use this skill when switching between different tasks, adjusting to new information, or changing plans on the fly.
The study included 17 younger adults, around 25 years old, and 19 older adults, around 62 years old.
Each participant completed two sessions. During one, they walked on a treadmill for 30 minutes at a moderate pace. During the other, they sat for 30 minutes.
Before and after each session, participants completed a task while having their brains scanned. They had to quickly switch between different rules, such as deciding whether something matched based on its color or shape.
The researchers then compared how their brains responded after walking versus sitting.
Walking changed how the brain responded to the task
After sitting, activity in brain areas involved in attention decreased while participants worked through the task. After walking, that drop didn't happen. Activity in those areas stayed relatively steady.
There was also an age-related difference in another area involved in shifting attention. Its activity stayed steady after walking in older adults, while it decreased in younger adults.
Importantly, these changes in brain activity didn't mean participants performed better. Walking didn't make either age group respond faster or make fewer mistakes on the task.
The researchers also found that repetition mattered. As participants completed the task multiple times, activity in some brain areas decreased in both groups, while older adults became faster at responding.
This may suggest that their brains became more efficient as they became familiar with the task.
A change in brain activity isn't the same as better performance
It's tempting to read more brain activity as better brain function, but the researchers were measuring how the brain responded to the task, not whether walking made participants smarter or more accurate.
The study also didn't test exactly why walking changed these patterns.
Still, the findings fit with what we know about aerobic exercise. Moderate movement raises your heart rate and increases blood flow, including to the brain, which may support the brain systems involved in attention and mental flexibility.
This was a small study of just 36 people, and it looked at what happened after one 30-minute walk. It can't tell us whether walking regularly produces lasting changes in brain function or helps prevent cognitive decline.
How to make walking part of your routine
- Aim for 30 minutes: Walk at a moderate pace that gets you breathing a little harder while still allowing you to hold a conversation. A supportive pair of walking shoes makes it easier to stick with.
- Keep it interesting: Try a new route, pay attention to your surroundings, or listen to an audiobook or podcast. None of these were tested here, but they can make the habit more enjoyable.
- Think beyond one walk: This session was a single walk, while the broader health benefits of exercise come from regular movement over time. Making walking a consistent part of your routine, and finding small ways to optimize your walks, can help keep your body and brain active as you age.
The takeaway
A 30-minute walk changed how certain brain areas responded during a mentally demanding task, with some differences between younger and older adults.
The change didn't translate into faster or more accurate performance, but it adds to what we know about how movement can influence the brain.