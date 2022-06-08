Bowe is no stranger to the gut-skin connection; she frequently raves about her favorite high-fat, water-dense foods for a brighter glow. And in true holistic derm fashion, Bowe found it crucial to create a skin care ritual that enhances skin health from the inside out.

We’ll start with the outer skin care portion: the Bowe Glowe Microbiome Nourishing Cream. This lightweight, luxurious, refillable moisturizer contains targeted ingredients to nurture the skin microbiome, such as pre- and postbiotics, squalane, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. You won’t find any exfoliators or ingredients to promote cell turnover (she even skips niacinamide, which can be irritating when used in excess). Rather, this moisturizer acts as a blanket for your skin barrier, perfect for days you’d like to focus solely on recovery.

"No new skin care product that comes to market can claim to benefit the skin without keeping the microbiome in mind, using ingredients that support a healthy microbiome and avoiding ingredients that disrupt or damage the microbiome," Bowe tells mbg about the skin barrier. That includes your skin and gut microbiomes, as the bacteria in your gut influence the balance of bacteria on your skin.

For this reason, Bowe pairs the nourishing cream with the Bowe Growe Pomegranate Microbiome Elixir. These water-enhancing skin care drops are packed with polyphenols from pomegranate, blackberry, blueberry, black currant, cranberry, and concord grape, all of which feed the healthy bugs in your gut microbiome. Not to mention, these powerful antioxidants help protect your body's cells (including skin cells) from free radicals, which can lead to premature aging in the skin.*