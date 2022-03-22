Our gut microbiome consists of bacteria, yeast, fungi, viruses, and archaea, who thrive in this nutrient-rich environment. These organisms metabolize and convert properties from the food we eat into active substances (postbiotics) that have a health benefit for the host.

A challenge with these substances is that even after taking pre- and probiotics, many people don't have the right microbiome to produce optimal amounts of postbiotics, which is why supplementation is emerging as a unique solution.

There are several different postbiotic compounds that have already been identified. These include short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), vitamins, polysaccharides, proteins, and lipids—each exerting its own beneficial effect. While researchers are still discovering the many ways postbiotics impact our health, the following have been well studied with promising results demonstrating their benefits.