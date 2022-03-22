The Power of Postbiotics: What They Are & How They Support Our Overall Health
The link between the gut microbiome and overall human health is a hot area of scientific research, which is why you're likely familiar with prebiotics and probiotics. But I'd be willing to wager, you haven't paid much attention to the "biotics" that may matter the most: postbiotics.
What is a postbiotic?
While the scientific community is still debating the exact definition of postbiotics, broadly speaking, the term refers to compounds resulting from the microorganisms in our gut.
Our gut microbiome consists of bacteria, yeast, fungi, viruses, and archaea, who thrive in this nutrient-rich environment. These organisms metabolize and convert properties from the food we eat into active substances (postbiotics) that have a health benefit for the host.
A challenge with these substances is that even after taking pre- and probiotics, many people don't have the right microbiome to produce optimal amounts of postbiotics, which is why supplementation is emerging as a unique solution.
There are several different postbiotic compounds that have already been identified. These include short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), vitamins, polysaccharides, proteins, and lipids—each exerting its own beneficial effect. While researchers are still discovering the many ways postbiotics impact our health, the following have been well studied with promising results demonstrating their benefits.
Postbiotics & their effect on human health:
Urolithin A for mitochondrial health
Mitochondria are the powerhouses inside our cells, generating most of the energy we need to function. Over time, oxidative stress and age contribute to the decline in mitochondrial function, and our health suffers as a result.
Urolithin A is the first postbiotic shown to activate an essential repair process called mitophagy, where damaged mitochondria are cleared away and renewed. A recent study at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle showed that supplementing with a pure form of Urolithin A improved mitochondrial function and also improved hand and leg muscle endurance in older adults when compared to placebo.
While Urolithin A is a naturally occurring postbiotic derived from the polyphenolic compounds in pomegranates, nuts, and berries, an earlier study showed that only 30 to 40% of people are able to convert these compounds into enough levels of Urolithin A. This is likely due to the highly personalized nature of the gut microbiome. On average, the supplement provided people with six more Urolithin A than a glass of pomegranate juice—hence the emerging interest in supplementing with a pure form of this postbiotic.
Direct supplementation with Urolithin A overcomes limitations of dietary exposure and gut microbiome variability in healthy adults to achieve consistent levels across the population.
Butyrate for improved digestion
Short chain fatty acids, including butyrate, propionate, and acetate, are produced by fiber fermentation in the colon. They are an important source of energy for the cells of the digestive tract and therefore play a crucial role in the turnover and renewal of the intestinal lining.
These postbiotics may help preserve the integrity of the intestinal barrier, making them helpful in treating inflammatory bowel disease and other digestive disorders. Additionally, SCFAs are being studied for their use in preventing cancer growth, supporting healthy blood sugar levels, and modulating immune function.
Equol for postmenopausal health
Equol is postbiotic that has shown promise in supporting women's postmenopausal health. A small study demonstrated that intestinal bacteria could convert an isoflavone found in soybeans into equol, a postbiotic compound with a similar structure to estrogen. The study found that equol functioned like a weak alternative to estrogen and was able to help reduce the number and severity of hot flashes in peri- and postmenopausal women.
However, studies from early in the 2010s showed that only 30 to 60% of the Japanese population could convert soy isoflavones to equol and therefore were not able to get the health benefits associated with this postbiotic. Just like with Urolithin A, this may need to be taken as a supplement in order to get maximal benefit.
Beta-glucans for immune support
Some types of postbiotics appear to interact with the cells of the immune system. Specifically, beta-glucans (β-glucans) may support the cellular response to pathogens like parasites, bacteria, and viruses.
Beta-glucans are a polysaccharide structural component of the cell wall of fungi, yeast, and some bacteria. They also are found in cereals such as oats and barley. These compounds are detected by receptors in the intestines and stimulate an immunologic response. Studies have shown that beta-glucans can modulate the activity of immune cells, activating their antimicrobial activity. They also support health by increasing the absorption of carotenoids, antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties, and promoting the adherence of healthy bacteria to the gut lining. These immune modulators are being studied for their use as a treatment for several immune-related conditions.
Bottom line
Postbiotics are the next frontier of understanding the gut microbiome. As research continues to unfold, postbiotics therapy is likely to become an important tool in treating a wide variety of health conditions, from improving immunity to promoting healthy aging.
