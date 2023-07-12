Skip to content
Beauty

Dr. Barbara Sturm On Aging: Her Skin Care Hacks, Nutrition Tips & More

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
July 12, 2023
Jamie Schneider
Beauty & Health Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Beauty & Health Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Dr. Barbara Sturm On Aging
Image by Patrycia Lukas / mbg Creative
July 12, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Welcome to On Aging, a series that highlights industry icons' approach to beauty through the decades. They'll share what makes them feel most beautiful, their biggest beauty experiments, and, of course, all of their skin and hair care tips. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The first time I met Dr. Barbara Sturm, we celebrated the launch of The Better B Niacinamide Serum with a bowl of her famous bircher muesli

This might sound irrelevant to the average skin care devotee, but if you're familiar with the leading aesthetic physician and her eponymous line, you know Sturm approaches skin health from the inside out. Filling your belly with fiber-rich grains and anti-inflammatory spices is just as important as slathering on antioxidants—it's why she offers tea blends and vitamins right alongside her famously potent serums. 

Sturm constantly evolves her brand with the latest science and innovations (her latest enterprise? exosomes), but a simple, whole-body approach remains the bedrock of her own beauty routine. "My grandma was a pharmacist, and my mother was a chemist, so I learned a lot about herbal medicine and ingredient science from them when I was growing up," she tells me. 

She's the epitome of hard science meets homeopathy. Here, find out how both methods have informed her healthy aging routine over the years. 

Dr. Barbara Sturm On Aging
Image by Dr. Barbara Sturm / mbg Creative

On her current beauty philosophy

"The core mission of my brand and my skin care philosophy is to respect and heal your skin. My skin care regimen's reverence for ingredient science and efficacy are key differentiators. My philosophy is that every skin care routine, regardless of age or gender, should combat inflammation, deeply hydrate and nurture the skin, and be packed with highly active anti-aging properties without the use of aggressive ingredients."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

On her evolving relationship with skin care

"My approach has always been focused on healing the skin with advanced ingredient science. Inflammation is the body's response to irritation and injury, and it is a trigger for acne, premature aging, redness, enlarged pores, and other disease and dysfunction including psoriasis, rosacea, and perioral dermatitis. 

"As a doctor, I believe everything that touches your skin should heal rather than inflame it—no matter what age you are. I think people are often tempted to take a more aggressive approach and unknowingly rely on 'quick fixes' whether that's with lasers or harsh ingredients—to yield 'fast' results that in the end can damage skin in the long run. Always heal rather than attack."   

On the future of "anti-aging" skin care

"I've been researching exosomes for over 20 years. Exosomes are membrane-bound spheres inside a cell, which contain a complex variety of contents derived from the original cell, including proteins, lipids, and genomic DNA. 

"They are key mediators in cell-to-cell communication and have been shown to play pivotal roles in reducing inflammation during aging1, encouraging skin regeneration for a healthy, youthful-looking complexion. 

"As we age, the concentration of circulating exosomes declines and skin structure becomes disordered and 'untidy,' resulting in unevenness and wrinkles. I created my EXOSO-METIC COLLECTION with lab-synthesized exosomes, which help encourage skin regeneration, stimulate skin repair, and promote new collagen synthesis. Replacing exosomes is an effective anti-aging treatment and the future of skin care."

Dr. Barbara Sturm Exoso-Metic Face Serum

$ 510
It’s exosome therapy in a bottle. For those unfamiliar with this non-invasive treatment: Exosomes are extracted from human stem cells, frozen to keep them stable, then applied topically on the skin after a cosmetic procedure (microneedling, lasers, and the like) to spur healing and collagen production. With Sturm’s lab-derived exosomes, you can reap those same benefits without “wounding” the skin beforehand.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Exoso-Metic Face Serum

On her most memorable beauty experiment

"My grandma was a pharmacist, and my mother was a chemist, so I learned a lot about herbal medicine and ingredient science from them when I was growing up. My grandma used to mix everything and make medicine for us when we needed it. When we got sunburned, she would give us this panthenol foam, and it would heal our burns. 

"I grew up without any exposure to or awareness of beauty products except for the ones my grandma made for us. Probably the first product I created, which was my MC1 Cream, was the first beauty product I was truly obsessed with." 

Editor's note:

Sturm's MC1 Cream is a custom-made moisturizer formulated with your own blood (yep, really), and the reason why Sturm is considered a pioneer of the "vampire facial." You can still get a blood cream today when you visit her London-based medispa
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

On the power of sauna bathing

"One thing I always try to do, wherever I am, is use a sauna a few times a week. A sauna is a tremendous tool for skin and overall health and well-being, and it also feels great. 

"Clinical studies have shown its therapeutic benefits in supporting the skin barrier function2, regulating sebum flow, detoxing and improving cardiovascular and muscular health.

"It's important to apply a serum and moisturizer immediately after getting out to seal against water loss through the process of osmosis."

On her best skin care hack

"I do a handstand every day! Any pose where your heart is above your head, like a handstand, is amazing for the circulatory system because it flushes fresh oxygen and blood flow to the face, creating a glowing effect on the skin. And you feel great afterward."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

On the advice she would give her younger self

"To be confident and have the courage of your convictions. Trust yourself."    

On her holistic skin care routine 

What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

"There is a holistic approach to reducing inflammation and achieving wellness, which includes adopting a simple, anti-inflammatory lifestyle. The first step is to avoid inflammatory ingredients in skin care. Fragrance, mineral oils, retinol, Retin-A, and glycolic acid can all cause inflammation, which leads to the biggest problems for our skin, including hyperpigmentation, aging, breakouts, and acne.

"Next, prioritize movement—exercise is one of the most important anti-aging devices of all. I love sports, and on holiday you will always find me in the ocean with my 8-year-old doing water sports and swimming. I also love to play tennis, go hiking, and follow Pilates classes online—it's a great and relaxing way to keep fit and flexible. 

"I'm also passionate about following a [balanced] diet, and I avoid substances such as alcohol, sugar, excessive salt, and processed or fried foods. However, our bodies do not always get everything we need for healthy, glowing skin from our diet and lifestyle, which is why I created my supplements, STURM INSIDE, to address any [gaps].*

"If I'm by the beach or in the woods, I'll also try and spend time grounding or earthing by walking barefoot. Having direct contact with the earth evens out the positive charge that builds up in the human body, which has amazing antioxidant effects and can help reduce inflammation, improve sleep quality, and enhance your mood and well-being. 

"It's also essential to get a good night's sleep (I'm in bed by 9 p.m. most evenings) and reduce stress through techniques such as meditation. I have always been inspired by Deepak Chopra, M.D., and often listen to his meditations for 10 to 20 minutes to help me unwind or when I'm in need of re-centering."

Dr. Barbara Sturm Skin Protection

$ 75
This powerhouse formula helps support your skin’s ability to fend off oxidative stress, whether from sun, environmental aggressors, or any other life stressor.* In it you’ll find purslane, Siberian ginseng, ashwagandha, rhodiola, plus vitamins D, E, B12 and manganese.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Skin Protection

On what makes her feel most beautiful

"I feel the happiest and most beautiful when I'm getting enough exercise, enough sleep, and my children are happy."

What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jamie Schneider author page.
Jamie Schneider
Beauty & Health Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.