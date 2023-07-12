The first time I met Dr. Barbara Sturm, we celebrated the launch of The Better B Niacinamide Serum with a bowl of her famous bircher muesli.

This might sound irrelevant to the average skin care devotee, but if you're familiar with the leading aesthetic physician and her eponymous line, you know Sturm approaches skin health from the inside out. Filling your belly with fiber-rich grains and anti-inflammatory spices is just as important as slathering on antioxidants—it's why she offers tea blends and vitamins right alongside her famously potent serums.

Sturm constantly evolves her brand with the latest science and innovations (her latest enterprise? exosomes), but a simple, whole-body approach remains the bedrock of her own beauty routine. "My grandma was a pharmacist, and my mother was a chemist, so I learned a lot about herbal medicine and ingredient science from them when I was growing up," she tells me.

She's the epitome of hard science meets homeopathy. Here, find out how both methods have informed her healthy aging routine over the years.