 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
What It Means If You Don't Resonate With Your Sun Sign, From Astrologers

What It Means If You Don't Resonate With Your Sun Sign, From Astrologers

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Don't Vibe With Your Zodiac Sign? Astrologers Explain What It Could Mean

Image by mbg creative X Vertikala / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 22, 2021 — 1:34 AM

Despite sun signs getting tons of attention in astrology, they're actually just one of the many planetary positions that come together to make up your birth chart. So if you've always felt like your sun sign just doesn't sync up with your personality, not all hope is lost. We asked mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, where else you can look on your chart for insights.

What your sun sign is really all about:

As the twins tell mbg, your sun sign is the essence of your personality. "It’s how you shine to the world," they explain. Determined by just your birthday, your sun sign relates to which of the 12 astrological seasons you were born during.

The sun sign will also fall within one of the 12 houses in astrology, which each relate to different themes and areas in your life. So if your sun sign is in the 10th house (related to career and public persona), it might have more implications in your professional life, for example.

Beyond understanding how your sun sign will show up in your life, the twins note there are a few other places in your birth chart you'll definitely want to look for more clues into your astrological makeup.

Advertisement

Where to look instead:

According to the twins, your moon sign directs your feelings, emotions, and subconscious, and may bear more information about your inner resonance. It can also give you strong clues about your astrological compatibility with others.

In addition to your moon sign, the twins note, "Your lunar south node, which dictates your 'past life' personality is something most people resonate with." The lunar South Node is the opposite zodiac sign of your north node, and the twins note it relates to the gifts that you bring into this lifetime, your personal "sweet spot," and your comfort zone.

And last but not least, your rising sign (or the sign that was rising over the east horizon when you were born) can affect your appearance, attitude, and the way you come across to others, according to the twins. "If people always peg you for a sign other than your own, don’t be surprised to discover that it’s actually your rising sign," they previously told mbg.

(You can figure out your moon sign, rising sign, and north and south nodes by calculating your birth chart, and all you need for that is your birth date, birth time, and birth location.)

The takeaway:

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(179)
sleep support+

There's so much more to astrology than just your sun sign. The more you learn about astrology, your own birth chart, and how your planetary placements come together, the more it can tell you about you, your personality, and your path in life. If you're convinced you're nothing like your sun sign, pull up that birth chart and start looking at the full picture—you may be surprised by what you find.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season
Personal Growth

These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life

Farrah Daniel
These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Recipes

This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner
Recipes

How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods

Eliza Sullivan
How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods
Motivation

I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far

Kristine Thomason
I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Classic Beauty Product Is Like Having Golden Hour On Speed Dial

Jamie Schneider
This Classic Beauty Product Is Like Having Golden Hour On Speed Dial
Recipes

This Quick Trick Makes Prepping Hard-To-Cut Squash Way Easier

Eliza Sullivan
This Quick Trick Makes Prepping Hard-To-Cut Squash Way Easier
Functional Food

This Underrated Ancient Grain Has More Protein & Fiber Than Quinoa

Marissa Miller
This Underrated Ancient Grain Has More Protein & Fiber Than Quinoa
Beauty

The Unexpected Telltale Sign Your Beauty Products Are Irritating Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Unexpected Telltale Sign Your Beauty Products Are Irritating Your Skin
Integrative Health

The Surprising Reason Going Keto Can Mess With Your Sleep + How To Fix It

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Reason Going Keto Can Mess With Your Sleep + How To Fix It
Integrative Health

10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dont-feel-like-your-sun-sign-where-to-look-on-your-chart-instead

Your article and new folder have been saved!