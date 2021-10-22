Don't Vibe With Your Zodiac Sign? Astrologers Explain What It Could Mean

As the twins tell mbg, your sun sign is the essence of your personality. "It’s how you shine to the world," they explain. Determined by just your birthday, your sun sign relates to which of the 12 astrological seasons you were born during.

The sun sign will also fall within one of the 12 houses in astrology, which each relate to different themes and areas in your life. So if your sun sign is in the 10th house (related to career and public persona), it might have more implications in your professional life, for example.

Beyond understanding how your sun sign will show up in your life, the twins note there are a few other places in your birth chart you'll definitely want to look for more clues into your astrological makeup.