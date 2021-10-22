Don't Vibe With Your Zodiac Sign? Astrologers Explain What It Could Mean

What It Means If You Don't Resonate With Your Sun Sign, From Astrologers
Despite sun signs getting tons of attention in astrology, they're actually just one of the many planetary positions that come together to make up your birth chart. So if you've always felt like your sun sign just doesn't sync up with your personality, not all hope is lost. We asked mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, where else you can look on your chart for insights.
What your sun sign is really all about:
As the twins tell mbg, your sun sign is the essence of your personality. "It’s how you shine to the world," they explain. Determined by just your birthday, your sun sign relates to which of the 12 astrological seasons you were born during.
The sun sign will also fall within one of the 12 houses in astrology, which each relate to different themes and areas in your life. So if your sun sign is in the 10th house (related to career and public persona), it might have more implications in your professional life, for example.
Beyond understanding how your sun sign will show up in your life, the twins note there are a few other places in your birth chart you'll definitely want to look for more clues into your astrological makeup.
Where to look instead:
According to the twins, your moon sign directs your feelings, emotions, and subconscious, and may bear more information about your inner resonance. It can also give you strong clues about your astrological compatibility with others.
In addition to your moon sign, the twins note, "Your lunar south node, which dictates your 'past life' personality is something most people resonate with." The lunar South Node is the opposite zodiac sign of your north node, and the twins note it relates to the gifts that you bring into this lifetime, your personal "sweet spot," and your comfort zone.
And last but not least, your rising sign (or the sign that was rising over the east horizon when you were born) can affect your appearance, attitude, and the way you come across to others, according to the twins. "If people always peg you for a sign other than your own, don’t be surprised to discover that it’s actually your rising sign," they previously told mbg.
(You can figure out your moon sign, rising sign, and north and south nodes by calculating your birth chart, and all you need for that is your birth date, birth time, and birth location.)
The takeaway:
There's so much more to astrology than just your sun sign. The more you learn about astrology, your own birth chart, and how your planetary placements come together, the more it can tell you about you, your personality, and your path in life. If you're convinced you're nothing like your sun sign, pull up that birth chart and start looking at the full picture—you may be surprised by what you find.
