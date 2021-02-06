The 15 Best Astrology Books To Guide You Through 2021 & Beyond

15 Books To Deepen Your Understanding Of Astrology & Apply It To Your Life
Astrology has a language of its own—one that takes a fair amount of time and patience to get the hang of. To make things more approachable, we compiled this list of the 15 best astrology books to add to your shelves depending on what aspect of the cosmos you want to become more fluent in.
For the basics on how to read your chart:
1. You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance
For some birth chart 101, You Were Born for This is a great place to start. It details how your birth chart (especially your sun, moon, and rising signs) influences your talents, challenges, and opportunities, so you can live your destiny. It also includes journal prompts, reflection questions, and affirmations specific to your unique astrological makeup.
You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance by Chani Nicholas, $22.49
2. The Complete Guide to Astrology: Understanding Yourself, Your Signs, and Your Birth Chart
In The Complete Guide to Astrology, you'll learn all the basics of astrology, like its history, the different signs, houses, and planets, and how to interpret your own birth chart. Then, you'll learn how to apply all of that to your life, your career, and of course, your relationships, so you can live up to your highest potential.
The Complete Guide to Astrology: Understanding Yourself, Your Signs, and Your Birth Chart by Louise Edington, $9.49
3. The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide to Astrology
Looking for a no-fuss guide to astrology that's easy to understand? That's the aim of The Stars Within You. This one provides a fresh perspective on astrology and chart interpretation, so you can recognize your own patterns, gifts, and purpose.
The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide to Astrology by Juliana McCarthy, $15.49
For a deeper dive into your sign:
4. Seeing Stars: Harness the Power of the Zodiac
While your sun sign isn't the only piece of your astrological puzzle, it's a pretty big chunk of it, so it's always a good idea to know what yours is all about. Seeing Stars, which comes in 12 editions for each astrological sign, is an in-depth explainer that covers everything from how your sign communicates to how you want to be loved to your ideal career and more.
Seeing Stars: Harness the Power of the Zodiac by Stella Andromeda, $11.99
5. The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need
The latest edition of The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need is perfect for anyone diving into astrology who wants a firm grasp of the basics. It'll give you the lowdown on your Sun, Moon, and rising sign, plus it includes info on the history of astrology—and its latest developments. For practical application, it also offers advice on love, lifestyle, health, and more.
The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need by Joanna Martine Woolfolk, $15.39
For finding your zodiac soul mate:
6. Sex Signs: Your Perfect Match Is in the Stars
Of all the things astrology can be applied to, romantic compatibility is definitely one of the most popular. In flipping through Sex Signs, you'll explore the compatibilities of all the signs plus take a few quizzes, to reveal your sexual soulmate, learn how to attract the different signs, and get all your astro-romance questions answered.
Sex Signs: Your Perfect Match Is in the Stars by Constance Stellas, $14.99
7. The Astrology of You and Me: How to Understand and Improve Every Relationship in Your Life
Another great choice for the astrology enthusiasts looking to improve their relationships (both romantic and non), The Astrology of You and Me offers helpful information and actionable tips to take yours to new heights. You'll learn how to interact with all the signs and bring more balance to every situation. And not for nothing—the illustrations are lovely, as well.
The Astrology of You and Me: How To Understand and Improve Every Relationship in Your Life by Gary Goldschneider, $20.44
For thinking about the bigger picture:
8. Cosmic Health: Unlock Your Healing Magic With Astrology, Positive Psychology, and Integrative Wellness
If you're on a healing journey of any kind, whether it be physical, emotional, spiritual, Cosmic Health is the read to consider. This helpful guide teaches you how to live in sync with the universe's natural rhythms to achieve optimal health and well-being. You'll learn to understand the patterns that influence you, from the seasons to monthly cycles, as well as how to support your unique astrological makeup.
Cosmic Health: Unlock Your Healing Magic With Astrology, Positive Psychology, and Integrative Wellness by Jennifer Racioppi, $19.68
9. Astrology for the Soul
If you want an astrology book to help you discover your hidden talents and deepest desires, look no further. Astrology for the Soul looks closely at the position of the North Node of the Moon in your natal chart, revealing the life lessons you're destined to learn, the self-destructive habits holding you back, and even who you're most astrologically compatible with.
Astrology for the Soul by Jan Spiller, $14.59
10. Astrology: Using the Wisdom of the Stars in Your Everyday Life
This practical guide outlines the key principles of astrology and shows you how to use it as a form of self-help, to improve everything from your personal and professional relationships, to your health, wealth, well-being, and more. It also offers actionable tips for handling difficult situations like starting a family, getting a new job, or dealing with finances.
Astrology: Using the Wisdom of the Stars in Your Everyday Life by Carole Taylor, $14.58
For a fresh take on astrology:
11. Vedic Astrology for Beginners
Interested in branching out from Western astrology and learning about other astrological perspectives? Jyotish, or Vedic astrology, began in India, and this introductory explainer will teach you all about it. You'll learn about the planets, signs, houses, and more, as they relate to Vedic astrology, plus how to make your own Vedic natal chart and how to apply it all to your life.
Vedic Astrology for Beginners: An Introduction to the Origins and Core Concepts of Jyotish by Pamela McDonough, $11.99
12. Hellenistic Astrology: The Study of Fate and Fortune
Hellenistic astrology is a form of astrology that was originally practiced in the Mediterranean region. In this book, you'll learn about its history, philosophy, and techniques, as well as how Western astrology today relates to it. Hellenistic Astrology is by no means a short read, with nearly 700 pages, but if you're looking for a comprehensive guide, this has got to be the one.
Hellenistic Astrology: The Study of Fate and Fortune by Chris Brennan, $37.49
For an interactive approach:
13. Astrology for Real Life: A Workbook for Beginners
If you're the kind of person who likes your books to include prompts, fill-in charts, and so on, Astrology for Real Life might be the guide you're looking for. It includes all the information you'd want in an astrology book, like how to interpret the signs, planets, houses, and aspects of your chart, plus exercises after each chapter to reflect.
Astrology for Real Life: A Workbook for Beginners (A No-B.S. Guide for the Astro-Curious) by Theresa Reed, $13.99
14. Astrology for Yourself: How to Understand and Interpret Your Own Birth Chart
This thorough astrology guide introduces you to the language and science of astrology by taking you through self-directed, program-learning exercises. By the end, you'll be able to write your own chart interpretation with your new knowledge, plus apply it to your own life to encourage personal growth and positive change.
Astrology for Yourself: How To Understand and Interpret Your Own Birth Chart by Demetra George and Douglas Bloch, $19.95
For 2021 chart intel:
15. The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope
Curious for what 2021 has in store? Wonder no more, with the AstroTwins' complete guide to 2021—for each and every zodiac sign. They map out all the new and full moons, eclipses, retrogrades, and major planetary transits, plus the hot-spot dates for making big moves (in love, finance, career, and more). With their helpful guide, nothing can stop you this year.
The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope: The Complete Yearly Astrology Guide for Every Zodiac Sign by Ophira and Tali Edut, $28.90
