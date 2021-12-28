Fish Oil Thins Your Blood: True Or False? A Nutrition Scientist Explains

It's a question Ferira previously discussed when it comes to fish oil supplements: Can you get too many omega-3s? It's a common concern—even propagated by many health care professionals—that extremely high omega-3 intake may contribute to blood thinning and reduce blood clotting.

But according to Ferira, at normal intake levels (like from a fish oil supplement) and even very high levels none of us are consuming, this is nothing more than an old wives’ tale: "The fact is, a quick look at the body of epidemiologic and clinical trial research over the past 30 years demonstrates, from multiple systematic reviews and meta-analyses, that there is, in fact, no increased risk for bleeding when people consume a total daily amount of EPA + DHA as low as 500 milligrams and as high as 10 grams (10,000 milligrams!)," she says regarding omega-3 supplements.

Ferira goes on to say that, "Even if you wanted to be incredibly conservative and apply a random safety factor of 2, and make that daily max 5 grams (5,000 milligrams) of EPA plus DHA, those are not omega-3 levels that supplements provide. Period."