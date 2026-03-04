A 2021 review8 of nine studies found that skipping breakfast three times or more per week was associated with an 11% increased risk of being overweight and obese compared to skipping breakfast two days or less per week. Although not all studies agree that skipping meals is a risk factor for weight gain, going too long without eating could increase your risk of overeating9 at your next meal and increase your cravings for carb-rich foods10 later in the day.