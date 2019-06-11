Before you apply, you need to exfoliate your skin to create a fresh base for the formula. (Because the actives work by staining your top layer of dead skin cells, you should remove the outermost layer as they are likely to shed faster—speeding up your fade time). And make sure you use an exfoliator that's oil-free, as oil can screw up your tan.

And the step most people forget? "Moisturize ahead of application in order to avoid an uneven or patchy tan. Discoloration in drier areas—such as elbows, ankles, neck, and knees—is caused by too much product absorbing into the skin; moisturizer helps to ensure that your self-tan won't cling, so you'll be left with a perfectly flawless glow once your color develops," says Jules Von Hep, bronzer to the stars and founder of natural self-tanning line Isle of Paradise.

For the application itself, the technique might vary from product to product (always make sure to follow the brand's instructions), but a few basic rules always apply. For example, work in sections—start at the base of one leg and in tight, circular motions work around the limb. Avoid long sweeping motions, as that's how you miss spots and get streaks. And when in doubt? Blend more: You can never blend enough. And finally, always wash your hands after applying, even if you wear a mitt (some options come with a blending mitt) so the crevices between your fingers and palms don't stain.

Between tanning sessions, make sure you apply regular lotion. "Always keep your skin moisturized so that your natural glow can be on display," says Von Hep. "This is a step you can't skip if you want to prolong your tan and ensure that it fades evenly."