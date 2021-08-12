How To Tell You Have A Diamond Face Shape + 7 Gorgeous Hair & Makeup Tips

While you can ultimately style your hair and makeup however you please, it can be helpful to lean on techniques that best suit your bone structure. But, sigh, determining your face shape can be frustratingly nuanced (even with our robust guide). Plenty of people can have a blend of two shapes—so how do you know if your face reads more ovular or rectangular? Diamond or heart shaped?

If you have a diamond face shape (or think you might, but you aren’t 100% positive), you sure have come to the right place. Below, we’ll walk you through the best beauty tips for diamond faces—hairstyles, brows, makeup looks, you name it.